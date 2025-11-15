- Home
Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De 2 was released in theaters worldwide on Friday. The film received a positive response from audiences on its opening day. Let's Check his last 5 years box office record
Ajay Devgan's box office record
Ajay Devgn is constantly active in films. He releases three to four films every year. He also released four films in 2025. His fourth film, De De Pyaar De 2, was released on Friday. Meanwhile, here's his box office record over the past five years.
Ajay Devgan's movie released in 2020
In 2020, Ajay Devgn starred in a film called "Tanhaji." His film "Tanhaji" was a box office success and earned a staggering ₹367.65 crore (approximately $1.25 billion). He also received the National Award for Best Actor for this film.
Ajay Devgan's 3 films released in 2021
Ajay Devgn appeared in three films in 2021. These films were Bhuj: The Pride of India, Sooryavanshi, and Velvet. Sooryavanshi was a hit, while the other two flopped. Made with a budget of ₹160 crore, Sooryavanshi grossed ₹294.91 crore.
5 films of Ajay Devgan coming in 2022
Ajay Devgn's five films, Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Runway 34, Thank God, and Drishyam 2, were released in 2022. Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, and Drishyam 2 were superhits, with RRR grossing over ₹13 billion at the box office. Meanwhile, his 2023 film, Bhola, was released, which proved to be a disaster.
5 Ajay Devgn films releasing in 2024
Ajay Devgn's films Shaitan, Maidan, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, Singham Again, and Naam were released in 2024. Except for Shaitan, all the other films flopped. With a budget of ₹65 crore, Shaitan grossed ₹211.06 crore.
Ajay Devgn's 4 films releasing in 2025
Ajay Devgn's films Azad, Raid 2, Son of Sardaar 2, and De De Pyaar De 2 were released in 2025. So far, only Raid 2 has been a hit. The film, which had a budget of ₹120 crore (₹120 crore), grossed ₹243.06 crore (₹243.06 crore). De De Pyaar De 2 was released on Friday.