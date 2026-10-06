A fresh claim has sparked controversy around Virat Kohli and Premanand Maharaj after Dinesh Falhari alleged 75 crore was offered for the cricketer's visit, though the claim remains unverified so far publicly.

A fresh controversy has erupted around Virat Kohli and Premanand Maharaj’s Vrindavan ashram after Dinesh Falhari alleged that Rs 5 crore was spent to bring the cricketer there. The claim remains unverified.

Where Did The Rs 5 Crore Claim Come From?

Dinesh Falhari, president of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas, has made a serious allegation about Kohli’s first reported meeting with Premanand Maharaj. According to reports, Falhari claimed that a builder or property-linked group allegedly spent Rs 5 crore to facilitate Kohli’s visit to the spiritual leader.

He further alleged that the money was connected to efforts to increase the popularity and influence of Premanand Maharaj and that there was a larger property-related interest behind the arrangement. Falhari has reportedly raised these allegations in a letter seeking government intervention and security for the spiritual leader.

However, there is no independent confirmation that Virat Kohli personally received ₹5 crore for visiting the ashram. No verified payment record, agreement or statement from Kohli or his representatives has emerged publicly so far.

Virat Kohli Has Visited Premanand Maharaj Several Times

Kohli’s association with Vrindavan and Premanand Maharaj is well documented. Virat and his wife Anushka Sharma first made headlines for their spiritual visit to Vrindavan in January 2023. They have returned to meet Premanand Maharaj several times since then.

In 2026 alone, the couple visited the ashram on multiple occasions. In February, they met the spiritual leader for a private interaction, while further visits followed after Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL victory and ahead of Guru Purnima.

What Is Confirmed So Far?

The Rs 5 crore payment is currently an allegation, not an established fact. Reports covering the controversy have also highlighted that the claim has not been independently verified.

Meanwhile, the controversy surrounding Premanand Maharaj’s ashram has intensified following the death of one of his disciples, Deepak Lodhi, and other allegations involving the spiritual centre. Police investigations into those matters are ongoing.

For now, there is no confirmed evidence that Kohli was paid Rs 5 crore to visit Premanand Maharaj.