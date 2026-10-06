Action star Vidyut Jammwal showcased remarkable discipline at the Street Fighter movie trailer launch on October 5, 2026, holding his breath for 16 minutes and not blinking for over 10 minutes. The event marked his Hollywood debut as Dhalsim in the film set to release on October 16.

15 minutes — that’s how long Vidyut Jammwal held his breath. The Bollywood action star stunned everyone at the Street Fighter movie trailer launch on October 5, 2026. He also performed Patanjali Yoga. Jammwal stayed unblinking for over 10 minutes; some accounts claim a full 20 minutes.

This launch marked the official trailer unveiling for Jammwal’s Hollywood debut. He stars in the live-action adaptation of 'Street Fighter'. Jammwal plays Dhalsim, a character famous for his yogic abilities and spiritual discipline.

Jammwal stunned the crowd at the launch. He demonstrated breathtaking control. He held his breath for 16 minutes straight. Tears streamed down his face, but Jammwal kept his focus. He then performed Patanjali Yoga, eyes wide open, unblinking for over 10 minutes. Some reporters saw him hold it for 20 minutes. This truly shows his mental and physical command.

Jammwal's Hollywood Debut

“I think I worked all my life—from the age of 3—to get into this movie! Sahi kehta hain na, mehnat karte raho, jo milna hoga pahunch hi jaayega (What they say is correct—keep working hard and what you deserve will come to you)!” Jammwal remarked about his career journey. His 'Street Fighter' appearance kicks off his Hollywood foray. He steps into Dhalsim's shoes. This role is a major milestone for the Indian action star. We know him for his martial arts and real action sequences.

“I was lucky to be surrounded by 11 of the legends in the world. And with great pride I can tell you that they believe every Indian man is like me!” Jammwal said. He proudly represents India globally. His international colleagues gave him a warm reception.

In His Own Words

“I WANT people to copy me; maine bhi copy kar kar ke hi seekha hain!” Jammwal declared. He encourages self-improvement. His skills, he stressed, come from emulation and persistent effort. The actor often tells young fans to find stillness even in life's rush.

Mark your calendars: October 16, 2026. That's when the 'Street Fighter' movie, starring Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim, hits screens worldwide. Fans eagerly await his performance in the action film.