Prabhas has kept his personal life away from the spotlight, but an old interview offers a rare glimpse into his views on marriage, his ideal partner and how many children he would like to have someday in family life too

Prabhas, the son of late actor Krishnam Raju, made his acting debut with Eeswar and rose to fame with films such as Varsham and Chatrapathi. He went on to strengthen his position with movies including Darling, Mr. Perfect, Mirchi and the Baahubali franchise.

The success of Baahubali transformed Prabhas into a pan-India star, and he has since expanded his reach with films such as Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD. With several big-budget projects lined up, the actor continues to be one of the most closely followed stars in Indian cinema.

Prabhas Once Opened Up About Marriage and His Ideal Partner

While Prabhas has remained famously private about his relationships, an old appearance on Manchu Lakshmi's talk show gave fans a glimpse into his thoughts about marriage. The interview took place around the time after Bujjigadu, and the actor was asked when he planned to get married.

Prabhas admitted that he did not have a fixed timeline and said it could take a year, two years or even longer. When asked whether he preferred a love marriage or an arranged marriage, he chose the latter. He also said that he would be happy if his parents liked the woman he was going to marry.

When asked what qualities he wanted in a partner, Prabhas said he did not want someone who was artificial. Instead, he preferred a woman with a "pure soul" and a genuine nature. For him, having a good heart mattered more than anything superficial.

Prabhas Revealed How Many Children He Wants

The same conversation also touched upon children. When asked how many children he would like to have, Prabhas said he did not have any elaborate fantasy about it, but he would prefer to have two children.

His reasoning was simple: if there is only one child, that child could end up feeling lonely, whereas having two children would give them each other for company. The comments were made many years ago, and despite the passage of time, Prabhas has remained unmarried.