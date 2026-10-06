ScoutOP’s latest conversation with Yung DSA about Love Gill has sparked questions among Bigg Boss 20 viewers, especially after his past comments about his five-year relationship outside the show.

Bigg Boss 20 continues to play games with friendships and relationships. The recent conversation between ScoutOP and Yung DSA has left everyone curious because it appears that Yung DSA recognizes that his feelings for his fellow contestant, Love Gill, are beginning to change. This conversation has also reminded everyone of the things that he has spoken about before regarding his offscreen relationship.

ScoutOP Says He Has No Idea Whether His Feelings Have Changed

In a conversation between Yung DSA and ScoutOP, they both had a discussion about their relationship with Love Gill. During the conversation, ScoutOP appeared to use sign language while answering Yung DSA when he asked him if his path had changed.

He asked him, “Tera raasta badal raha hai kya?” ScoutOP's reply was, “Nahi pata.”

It was during the conversation that he explained the situation between him and Love. ScoutOP told Yung DSA that the girl becomes a sister only after she has been a good friend of the man. Everyone has begun to interpret his words to mean that he might be developing some feelings for her.

ScoutOP did not clarify anything and never declared his relationship with Love Gill.

ScoutOP's Relationship Outside Bigg Boss Comes Back Into The Spotlights

The situation has become a hot topic since Scout himself has already talked inside the house regarding being in a relationship with someone for about five years. The fans have been guessing that the unidentified woman is a gaming creator named Kaashvi Hiranandani even though Scout did not mention her explicitly in all of his conversations.

In the recent episode, Scout also revealed that he has another house besides the one in Bigg Boss and said that he feels jealous whenever Gullu and Love come to have some relation drama.

ScoutOP-Love Gill Equation Sparks Fans

Scout's words sparked a debate among the fans about how his relationship with Love matches with his relationship outside while others were curious about how the difference is between the housemates considering themselves brother-sister and Scout possibly having some feelings.

Yung DSA was also involved in the emotional discussion where he talked about his girlfriend who he misses a lot during his stay in the Bigg Boss house since he said he was "vanished" while coping with being away and then becoming friends with other contestants.

Bigg Boss 20 is hosted by Salman Khan on Colors TV at 10:30pm and streaming online on Jio Hotstar at 9pm.