Ajay Devgn Son Yug Voice For Karate Kid: The Bollywood industry frequently witnesses the entry of star kids. News has emerged that Ajay Devgn's son, Yug, has entered the entertainment industry. However, Yug won't be acting but showcasing his talent through voice acting. Sony Pictures Entertainment India has brought Ajay and his son Yug together for the first time for a Hollywood franchise. Both have lent their voices to the Hindi version of Karate Kid: Legends, releasing in Indian cinemas on May 30th in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Who did Ajay Devgn and Yug lend their voices to?

Reports indicate that for the Hollywood franchise film Karate Kid: Legends, Ajay Devgn has voiced the character Mr. Han, played by Jackie Chan. Yug has voiced Lee Fong, played by Ben Wang. This is Ajay's first voiceover for an international film. On Ajay's work front, his recent release, Bholaa, is doing well at the box office. After 14 days, the movie has collected 129.85 crores at the Indian box office. Bholaa is the sequel to the 2018 film Raid, directed by Rajkumar Gupta. The film stars Ajay alongside Ritesh Deshmukh and Vani Kapoor in lead roles. However, his film Maidaan, released earlier this year, failed at the box office. This movie marked the debut of Ajay's nephew, Aman Devgn, and Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani.

Ajay Devgn's Upcoming Films

Ajay Devgn has several films in the pipeline. He will be seen in director Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy-drama film De De Pyaar De 2. It is being said that this film will be released on the big screen after Bholaa. Apart from this, he will be seen in films like Son of Sardaar 2, Dhamaal 4, Shaitaan 2, Drishyam 3, Ranger, Golmaal 5, and Singham 4.