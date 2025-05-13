Ajay Devgn becomes third actor to score highest number of 100 crore hits
Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 enters the 100 crore club, making him the third actor with the most films achieving this milestone. This article explores the list of actors with the highest number of 100 crore films.
| Published : May 13 2025, 01:38 PM
1 Min read
Raid 2 crosses 125.75 crore, boosting Devgn's position. Who are the other top contenders?
Aamir Khan secures the eighth spot with hits like Ghajini, 3 Idiots, and Dangal.
Ranveer Singh boasts seven 100 crore films, including Simmba and Padmaavat.
Ranbir Kapoor's hits include Sanju, Brahmastra, and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.
Salman Khan reigns supreme with 18 films in the coveted 100 crore club.
