Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s absence from L’Oreal Paris Cannes 2026 campaign has sparked strong reactions online. Fans questioned why the long-time ambassador was missing from the promotional video featuring global stars. Despite the buzz, the brand confirmed she will attend Cannes, keeping her legacy with the festival intact.

As the excitement around Cannes 2026 builds, one surprising detail has grabbed everyone’s attention—Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is missing from L’Oreal Paris’s latest promotional campaign. The brand’s newly released video, shared ahead of the festival, quickly went viral—but not just for its glamour.

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Instead, fans across social media were left asking one question: Where is Aishwarya?

For over two decades, Aishwarya has been synonymous with L’Oreal’s presence at the Cannes Film Festival. Her iconic red carpet appearances have made her one of the most recognizable global faces associated with the brand. So, when she didn’t appear in the campaign visuals, it didn’t go unnoticed.

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The promotional clip showcased global names like Alia Bhatt, Viola Davis, Eva Longoria, and Helen Mirren, leaving fans puzzled over Aishwarya’s absence. Social media platforms were flooded with comments, many expressing disappointment and questioning the brand’s decision.

What made the reaction even stronger is Aishwarya’s long-standing association with L’Oreal since 2003. Over the years, she has walked the Cannes red carpet more than 20 times, becoming a symbol of elegance and global representation for India.

Despite the controversy, L’Oreal has confirmed that all three of its Indian ambassadors—Aishwarya, Alia, and Aditi Rao Hydari—will be present at Cannes 2026. Still, the campaign omission has sparked a larger conversation about brand representation and evolving ambassador dynamics.

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Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt, who was prominently featured in the campaign, is set to return to Cannes for the second year in a row. Her appearance at the French Riviera has already generated buzz, reflecting a new wave of Indian representation on the global stage.

With glamour, legacy, and a hint of controversy, Cannes 2026 has already begun making headlines—before the red carpet even rolls out.