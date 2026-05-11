Cannes 2026 returns with its 79th edition in France from May 12 to May 23, bringing global cinema, fashion and glamour together. Indian stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Aditi Rao Hydari will walk the red carpet, along with regional cinema talents and digital influencers, marking India’s strong global presence across film and style.

The world’s most glamorous film celebration is back as the 79th Cannes Film Festival prepares to roll out its iconic red carpet in Cannes, France. Scheduled from May 12 to May 23, 2026, the festival will once again bring together cinema legends, fashion icons, filmmakers, and digital creators from across the globe at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès on the French Riviera.

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This year’s opening film is The Electric Kiss, directed by French filmmaker Pierre Salvadori, setting the tone for nearly two weeks of global cinema celebration. The festival jury will be led by acclaimed South Korean director Park Chan-wook, while French actress Eye Haïdara will host the opening and closing ceremonies. The prestigious Palme d’Or winner will be announced on May 23.

India’s Star Power at Cannes 2026

India is set to make a powerful impact this year, with representation going far beyond Bollywood. Leading the Indian presence is global icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, continuing her decades-long association with the festival through L’Oréal Paris. She will be joined by Alia Bhatt, who returns to Cannes for the second consecutive year, along with actress Aditi Rao Hydari.

The Indian red carpet lineup also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Tara Sutaria, Mouni Roy, Pooja Batra, and designer Manish Malhotra, all expected to bring strong fashion statements to the global stage.

Filmmaker Karan Johar is also expected to attend once again following his recent international appearances, while Ashutosh Gowariker will represent India’s film delegation in his capacity as a key figure from the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Rise of Digital Creators at Cannes

One of the biggest shifts at Cannes 2026 is the growing presence of digital influencers and content creators. Social media personalities, fashion influencers, and entrepreneurs are increasingly becoming part of the red carpet narrative through global brand collaborations.

Among the expected attendees is influencer Rida Tharana, along with several creators from fashion, beauty, and lifestyle communities. This marks a significant evolution in Cannes, where digital storytelling now stands alongside traditional cinema.

Regional Cinema Takes the Global Stage

India’s regional film industries are also gaining strong visibility this year. Punjabi cinema is represented by actor Ammy Virk for his film Chardikala, while Marathi, Gujarati, and Malayalam cinema talents are also set to walk the red carpet and attend market screenings.

Marathi icons Ashok Saraf and Nivedita Saraf, along with Prajakta Mali, will showcase regional culture through traditional appearances. Gujarati cinema’s Mansi Parekh and Parthiv Gohil will also represent their industry, while Malayalam filmmaker Chidambaram will present his project Balan: The Boy at the Cannes Film Market.

A Global Stage for Cinema, Culture and Fashion

Cannes 2026 is shaping up to be more than just a film festival—it is a global intersection of cinema, culture, fashion, and digital influence. With India’s diverse participation spanning mainstream actors, regional stars, and new-age creators, the festival reflects how entertainment is evolving in the digital era.

As the countdown begins, all eyes are on the French Riviera, where cinema meets glamour and storytelling goes truly global.