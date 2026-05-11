Cannes 2026 brings six Indian films to the global stage, showcasing powerful stories across Punjabi, Malayalam, Hindi and documentary formats. From restored classics like Amma Ariyan to new voices like September 21, the lineup reflects India’s diverse cinema, blending emotion, identity and strong storytelling at the prestigious festival.

The 79th Cannes Film Festival, scheduled from May 12 to May 23, 2026 in France, once again places global cinema under one spotlight at the iconic French Riviera. Over the years, Cannes has become an important launchpad for Indian films, from All That Breathes to All We Imagine as Light and Homebound, earning international recognition and critical acclaim.

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This year continues that momentum, with six Indian films spanning multiple languages, regions, and formats set to be showcased, screened, or premiered. Together, they reflect a strong mix of mainstream storytelling, regional cinema, experimental voices, and socially driven narratives.

1.Amma Ariyan: A Cult Classic Returns in Restored Glory

One of the most significant entries this year is Amma Ariyan, the legendary Malayalam film directed by John Abraham. Restored in 4K, the film will be screened in the Cannes Classics section, celebrating its legacy in Indian parallel cinema.

Originally released in 1986, the film follows a group of young activists who travel across Kerala to inform a mother about her son’s death. What begins as a simple journey becomes a deeply emotional and political exploration of grief, resistance, and youth activism in post-Emergency India. Its restoration marks a global recognition of its timeless relevance.

2.September 21: A Moving Story of Memory and Family Bonds

Making its world premiere at the Cannes Palais Theatre on May 16, September 21 is a bilingual Hindi-Kannada debut feature by Karen Kshiti Suvarna.

The narrative centers on an elderly Alzheimer’s patient who becomes convinced that his wife is quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic. As memory loss progresses, his estranged son returns home, forcing him to choose between personal ambition and caregiving responsibility. The film highlights emotional strain, aging, and the fragile nature of family relationships.

3.Balan The Boy: A Dark Emotional Journey from Malayalam Cinema

Following the global success of Manjummel Boys, filmmaker Chidambaram returns with Balan The Boy, which will be presented at the Marché du Film (Film Market).

The film tells the story of a young boy struggling with abandonment, instability, and survival in a harsh environment. As the narrative unfolds, it explores the psychological depth of trauma and the complicated emotional bond between mother and child, while also addressing themes of loneliness and identity crisis.

4.Chardikala: Punjabi Cinema Steps onto the Global Stage

Starring Ammy Virk and Roopi Gill, Chardikala directed by Amarjit Singh Saron marks a significant global entry for Punjabi cinema.

The film follows a nurse whose life is shattered after being falsely implicated in a major incident. Isolated from society, she slowly transforms her suffering into strength by helping struggling families. The film captures resilience, compassion, and the idea of rising through adversity, and is scheduled for release shortly after its international premiere.

5.Shadows of the Moonless Night: A Raw Student Voice from India

Selected for the prestigious La Cinef section, this Punjabi-language short film by FTII student Mehar Malhotra presents a raw and realistic portrait of urban working-class life.

The story follows Rajan, a factory worker trapped in exhausting night shifts, financial instability, and emotional isolation. As pressure builds, his mental state begins to deteriorate, reflecting the invisible struggles faced by millions in rapidly growing cities. The film stands out for its grounded storytelling and emotional intensity.

6.Spirit of the Wildflower: A Documentary on Identity and Transformation

Directed by London-based filmmaker Shrimoyee Chakraborty, this documentary explores the lives of two sisters running India’s first legal mahua distillery.

While one sister dreams of turning their traditional village brew into a global brand, the other embarks on a deeply personal journey of gender transition. Screening at the Marché du Film, the documentary explores identity, tradition, gender, and societal expectations in rural India, offering a layered human story.

India’s Strong and Diverse Presence at Cannes 2026

Together, these six films highlight the evolving identity of Indian cinema on the world stage. From restored classics to debut features, student films to documentaries, and regional cinema to global festival entries, Cannes 2026 reflects India’s growing creative diversity.

As the festival unfolds, India’s storytelling voice continues to expand beyond borders, proving that its cinema is not just participating in global conversations—it is actively shaping them.