Ahead of Ponniyin Selvan 2 release, Mani Ratnam comments on Bollywood, read more

    During a recent panel discussion with a media house, Mani Ratnam asserted that if Hindi filmmakers can stop referring to themselves as Bollywood films, then people will stop referring to Indian cinema as Bollywood. Ponniyin Selvan 2 is currently being prepared for release by the director.

    First Published Apr 20, 2023, 11:22 AM IST

    The April 28 release of the director Mani Ratnam's movie Ponniyin Selvan 2 is now being prepared for. He spoke in a panel discussion on April 19 about the fundamental impact of South Indian cinema on global cinema. The discussion panel took place during the CII Dakshin Media and Entertainment Conference in Chennai. 

    What he said: Mani Ratnam stated, "If Hindi cinema can stop calling themselves Bollywood, then people will stop recognising Indian cinema as Bollywood," that Indian cinema is frequently referred to as Bollywood in the West. I'm not a fan of the 'woods'. Like Bollywood and Kollywood. We need to see it as Indian cinema on the whole." he added.

    PONNIYIN SELVAN: After their critically praised 2010 film Raavan, Aishwarya and Vikram have worked together twice, most recently on Ponniyin Selvan. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha, and Jayam Ravi play leading parts in the movie. The supporting cast includes Prakash Raj, Prabhu, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jayaram, Ashwin Kakumanu, Mohan Raman, Sarathkumar, and Parthiban. The technical team consists of the director of photography Ravi Varman, editor Sreekar Prasad, and composer AR Rahman.

    Based on the 1955 eponymous novel by Kalki Krishnamurthy, Ponniyin Selvan's second volume. It will pick off where the original film left off, with spectators witnessing Ponniyin Selvan staring death in the face as Aishwarya Rai's Oomai Rani dove into the water to save him. Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies are the movie's financiers.

    Last Updated Apr 20, 2023, 11:22 AM IST
