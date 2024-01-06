Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    After Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force', Shweta Tiwari joins cast of 'Singham Again', details here

    Shweta Tiwari has joined the cast of 'Singham Again', which also includes Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Arjun Kapoor. 

    After Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force', Shweta Tiwari joins cast of 'Singham Again', details here RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jan 6, 2024, 1:02 PM IST

    Prominent TV actress, Shweta Tiwari is on cloud nine after landing into a major project with big stars. At the trailer premiere for Rohit Shetty's debut OTT series, 'Indian Police Force', the filmmaker stated that Shweta will not only play a crucial role in the upcoming web series but also feature in his next film, 'Singham Again'. Shweta Tiwari has joined the cast of 'Singham Again', which also includes Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Arjun Kapoor. 

    Shweta Tiwari on working with Rohit Shetty

    Shweta will portray the part of an intelligence officer in the film and giving insides she said, "Rohit sir assured me that he will give me another project only if I get meals on the set of 'Indian Police Force' every day. Being a part of Rohit Shetty's cop world is an honor."

    She expressed her experience working with Rohit Shetty for the 'Indian Police Force' and said that she was overjoyed when she received a call from his staff. When asked if Shweta wanted to be a part of it, she enthusiastically responded yes! When asked if she wanted to hear her character first, she replied, "No! It's fine, I'm doing it. Sir and I initially met on Khatron Ke Khiladi. I used to be terrified of him. I'm still terrified of him. On set, however, he made everyone feel at ease."

    Also read: 'Dunki' actor Vikram Kochhar recalls when Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his birthday at 3. am. on the sets

    About 'Indian Police Force'

    The upcoming Indian Hindi-language police procedural action thriller series Indian Police Force will be available on Amazon Prime Video. Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash conceived and directed the series. Rohit Shetty's Rohit Shetty Picturez and Reliance Entertainment produced the film. 

    Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Vivek Oberoi appear in this series. The show takes place in Shetty's imaginary Cop Universe. On January 19, the online series will be available on Amazon Prime Video. 

    Last Updated Jan 6, 2024, 1:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Dunki' actor Vikram Kochhar recalls when Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his birthday at 3.am. on the sets RKK

    'Dunki' actor Vikram Kochhar recalls when Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his birthday at 3.am. on the sets

    Sharmila Tagore gifted THIS to Saif Ali Khan's ex-wife Amrita Singh on son Ibrahim Ali Khan's birth RKK

    Sharmila Tagore gifted THIS to Saif Ali Khan's ex-wife Amrita Singh on son Ibrahim Ali Khan's birth

    Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad return from New Year vacay; look lost in love [WATCH] ATG

    Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad return from New Year vacay; look lost in love [WATCH]

    Karan Johar addresses rumours on Janhvi Kapoor replacing Alia Bhatt in 'Dulhania 3', shares post RKK

    Karan Johar addresses rumours on Janhvi Kapoor replacing Alia Bhatt in 'Dulhania 3', shares post

    'Indiana Jones' star Christian Klepser, his two daughters killed in plane crash RKK

    Who was Christian Oliver? ‘Indiana Jones’ actor who passed away in plane crash

    Recent Stories

    Football ISL 2023-24: Souvik Chakrabarti credits coach Cuadrat for East Bengal's success osf

    ISL 2023-24: Souvik Chakrabarti credits coach Cuadrat for East Bengal's success

    Best sectors to invest in India for long term rkn

    Best sectors to invest in India for long term

    7 magnesium-rich foods that boost heart and bone health AJR

    7 magnesium-rich foods that boost heart and bone health

    Dubai international to Heathrow: 7 busiest airports in the World ATG

    Dubai international to Heathrow: 7 busiest airports in the World

    Javed Akhtar affirms India's 'immortal soul'; says temporary events cannot destroy true spirit of Hindustan snt

    Javed Akhtar affirms India's 'immortal soul'; says temporary events cannot destroy true spirit of Hindustan

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon