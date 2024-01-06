Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Dunki' actor Vikram Kochhar recalls when Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his birthday at 3.am. on the sets

    Vikram Kochhar stated that when they were shooting for 'Dunki', Shah Rukh Khan had arranged three cakes for him as a surprise.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jan 6, 2024, 12:25 PM IST

    Vikram Kochhar, who recently appeared in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki', has spoken up about his experiences working with King Khan. Vikram recounted how SRK's simple actions moved him and told how he came to the set at 3 a.m. to celebrate Vikram's birthday.

    Vikram stated in an interview that he had visited SRK's Mannat thrice and remembered how lovely he felt. The actor stated that he does not have Shah Rukh Khan's phone number and added that he was afraid to ask for Shah Rukh Khan's phone number from his manager, whose contact information he had. He said that even if he needed to message him, he had to do so through her. Many times he received messages from him through Pooja mam. But, yeah, he did occasionally receive messages.

    He also shared a touching moment and said, "We were shooting an underwater sequence all night, and the next day was my birthday. We were shooting until 3 or 4 a.m., when someone contacted me and said, 'Sir is calling.' When I arrived, there were three cakes on a table and SRK stood in the center. Because we were on set, we couldn't record anything. He made certain he was present and celebrated with me. He even hugged me."

    Vikram Kochhar then said that he was filming in Budapest while suffering from a 103-degree temperature. "In those circumstances, I was doing a scene, and when I felt I hit the right note, Shah Rukh came over and said 'brilliantly done,' and he hugged me tight," he explained. 

    About 'Dunki'

    'Dunki' is a 2023 comedy-drama film based on the illegal immigration practice "donkey flight." Rajkumar Hirani directed and edited the film, which was based on a screenplay he co-wrote with Abhijat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon. It was distributed by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jio Studios, and Rajkumar Hirani Films. It stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal (in a cameo role), and Boman Irani.

    Last Updated Jan 6, 2024, 12:25 PM IST
