    After Narendra Modi, Ranveer Singh, who's Next on Bear Grylls' List? Virat Kohli or Priyanka Chopra? Read this

    Bear Grylls' survival skills and endearing nature have helped him gain a sizable following in India. Bear has also gone on adventures with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal, megastar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar. Now, who is next?
     

    British adventurer and TV host Bear Grylls, best known for his reality series Man vs. Wild, is in the news again. The 48-year-old international celebrity has earned a living by teaching people how to live in some of the most hostile landscapes.

    Bear displays serenity and independence amid extreme adversity. With several well-known Indian personalities, Bear has had fascinating experiences. Bear now wants to go on an adventure with a well-known Indian celebrity. Bear recently admitted that he would like to go on an adventure with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Virat Kohli in an interview with the popular daily.

    “Virat would be amazing to adventure with — a true heart of a lion and kind spirit. And Priyanka Chopra would be incredible - I took her husband away once on a journey and he was a great guy. People would love to hear her story,” Bear said.

    PeeCee’s fans are excited about the possibility of Priyanka's adventure ride with Bear Grylls. In the interview, the reality TV survival expert also expressed his love for India. Bear shared that he has received tremendous love from Indian superstars and feels like an honorary Indian.

    Bear further added, “The warmth of love and welcome I always feel from Indian superstars – they are always so kind and embracing to me – I feel like an honorary Indian and that is the greatest blessing I can ever ask for. India is always so close to my heart."

    Bear was last seen in Netflix’s Ranveer vs Wild, where he explored the wild jungles of Serbia with superstar Ranveer Singh. Bear has also ventured with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal, megastar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar.

