Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Has WWE removed former Chairman Vince McMahon's name from backstage?

    First Published Aug 1, 2022, 12:38 PM IST

    Vince McMahon retired as WWE's Chairman and CEO last week. Meanwhile, WWE has reportedly removed his name from the backstage area. But why?

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), ideally considered the global leader in professional wrestling, is going through a transition phase and ushering in a new era. It all started last month after then-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vince McMahon was accused of financial irregularities and sexual misconduct with one of his former employees. He temporarily stepped away from the role before retiring last week, with his daughter Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan becoming the new co-Chairman and CEO. Also, Vince no longer has his final say in the creative department, with the former WWE superstar becoming the new creative head.

    Image credit: Getty

    In the meantime, it has been reported by PWInsider that WWE is removing McMahon's name from the backstage area. His office is now marked as the 'CEO's Office', while another room has been marked simply for H as 'Paul Levesque'. WWE has decided to keep no trace of its disgraced former WWE Chairman backstage.

    ALSO READ: WWE SummerSlam 2022: Surprise returns to controversial ending - Analysing the 5 talking points

    Image credit: Getty

    However, despite McMahon announcing his retirement, WWE's Q2 2022 financial reports suggested that he had not retired but instead resigned. The reports also revealed that he had made unrecorded payments of $14.6 million between 2006-22. It happens to be a case of his ongoing "hush money" scandal, as previously reported by the Wall Street Journal, while the Security and Exchange Commission, along with the federal prosecutors, is investigating the issue, leading to his quickened exit from the company.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CWG 2022: Weightlifter Achinta Sheuli's record lift of 313kg gives India 3rd gold - adt

    CWG 2022: Weightlifter Achinta Sheuli's record lift of 313kg gives India 3rd gold

    IND vs WI 2022, 2nd T20I: India looks to continue winning momentum against unfortunate West Indies/Windies-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 2nd T20I: India looks to continue winning momentum against unfortunate Windies

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Here is how the Indian action is planned out for Day 4-ayh

    CWG 2022: Here's how the Indian action is planned out for Day 4

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: India hammers low-key Ghana 11-0 in men hockey opener-ayh

    CWG 2022: India hammers low-key Ghana 11-0 in men's hockey opener

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2022: Visa issues put final 2 T20Is in USA under the cloud-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022: Visa issues put final 2 T20Is in USA under the cloud

    Recent Stories

    Crocodile attacks baby elephant in a swamp; find out how mother jumbo rescued her calf - gps

    Crocodile attacks baby elephant in a swamp; find out how mother jumbo rescued her calf

    WhatsApp to allow group admins to delete message in a group here s how to use this feature gcw

    WhatsApp to allow group admins to delete message in a group; here's how to use this feature

    LPG rates to ITR filing: Important new rules from August 1; know details here - adt

    LPG rates to ITR filing: Important new rules from August 1; know details here

    SHOCKING Was Salman Khan chased by 20 bikers with rods in hand during Hyderabad shoot? RBA

    SHOCKING: Was Salman Khan chased by 20 bikers with rods in hand during Hyderabad shoot?

    CUET UG 2022 admit card Phase 2 expected today here s how to download it gcw

    CUET UG 2022 admit card Phase 2 expected today; here's how to download it

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt

    Video Icon
    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist' RBA

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British snt

    India@75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    India@75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    India@75: Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    Video Icon