Ranveer Singh, the husband of Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone, features in a throwback interview that has recently surfaced on the digital platform, and has hence sparked a debate concerning working hours within the film industry. During that particular interview, Ranveer opened up with further insight into his experience of shooting beyond an 8-hour work shift. This encouraged all actors into "karl thodi si zyada shooting," which means "do a little more shooting," whenever such extra shooting is required.

Deepika Padukone’s Husband Ranveer Singh’s Throwback Interview

According to the video, it featured Ranveer saying that what is required in matters of dedication and hard work when one wants to make it big in Bollywood. While accepting it was an 8 - hour work day, Ranveer qualified that for a film, one needs to put in more hours of work. It adapted his confession of honesty with the public to going beyond regular shifts, since it touches on issues of many aspiring actors toward what the profession requires of them.

In an interview in 2022, Ranveer Singh said, ‘’A lot of times people complain…other artists and their management complain ki 'Yaar tu sabko bigaad raha hai.' Sab log bolte hain ‘8 ghanta ki shift mein tu 10-12 ghanta kabhi shooting karta hai. Fir hum log ko bhi karna padta hai. But ab 8 ghanta mein wo cheez jo hum chahte hain, wo nahi bani toh theek hai na. Aap karlo thodi si zyada shooting. I’m not that kind of partner who sees it as a transaction. That's the key''

People React to Ranveer's Work Ethic

The video, which was extremely viral, had so many fans who raved about Ranveer's dedication and energy. Many praised him for discipline and ability to push one's boundaries, while some were debating on pressure of field. There has been discussion regarding whether such long working hours can be sustained and whether newcomers in the film industry have impossible expectations set for them.

Ranveer's Wife Deepika Padukone On Work Shift:

Deepika Padukone recently spoke about the 8 hour work shift in the Industry during the exit of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's movie Spirit and said, ''By virtue of being a woman, if that's coming across as pushy or whatever, then so be it. But it is no secret that a lot of superstars, male superstars, in the Indian film industry, have been working for eight hours for years and it's never made headlines. I don't want to take names now and make this into a whole thing but it is very commonly, publicly known that a lot of male actors have been working for eight hours a day for years. A lot of them only work for eight hours Monday to Friday. They do not work on weekends''