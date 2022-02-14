  • Facebook
    After Deepika Padukone's film, Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi

    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Feb 14, 2022, 3:34 PM IST
    Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who recently Deepika Padukone's latest film Gehraiyaan as a 'bad movie' and called it pornography, has now taken a major dig at Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. Kangana took to her Instagram page and raised her voice on the opinion of a little girl acting like Alia Bhatt and mouthing her dialogues from the film. This started when a little girl recreated Alia's dialogue from her upcoming movie and a video of the same went viral on social media for the uninitiated.

    Kangana has urged the Government to take necessary action against parents who are sexualizing underage children for money.

    Kangana captioned the post as, “Government should take action against all the parents who are sexualizing underage children for money to promote biopic of a famous prostitute and pimp who supplied girls to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and rose to power…request @SMRITIIRANIOFFICIALJI Minister of Women and Child development, please look into it”. 

    She further added saying, “should this child imitate a sex worker with a beedi in her mouth and mouth crude and obscene dialogues? Look at her body language, is it okay to sexualize her at this age ? There are hundreds of other children who are being used similarly @SMRITIIRANIOFFICIAL”.

    During the weekend, Kangana criticized Deepika Padukone's film Gehraiyaan by calling it a 'pornography'. Kangana wrote, “I am also a millennial but I identify and understand this kind of romance ... in the name of millennial/new age/urban movies don't sell trash pls ... bad movies are bad movies no amount of skin show or pornography can _ save it ... it's a basic fact koi gehraiyaan wali baat nahi hai (there is no depth in it).”

    On the work front, Kangana will next be seen in Dhaakad co-featuring Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. She also has Tejas, where she is playing the role of an Air Force pilot and Sita: The Incarnation films in her kitty.

