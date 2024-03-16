Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ae Watan Mere Watan song 'Julia' out: Sara Ali Khan features in this foot tapping track giving us retro vibes

    'Ae Watan Mere Watan' unveils 'Julia' music video, a captivating song of budding romance. Starring Sara Ali Khan, this historical thriller premieres on Amazon Prime Video on March 21st, promising a gripping narrative for audiences worldwide

    First Published Mar 16, 2024, 11:55 AM IST

    Amazon Prime Video, one of India's premier entertainment platforms, has revealed the vibrant music video for 'Julia' from its highly anticipated Amazon Original film, 'Ae Watan Mere Watan.' Sung by Divya Kumar and Shashi Suman, 'Julia' boasts a composition by Shashi Suman and lyrics by Prashant Ingole. This lively song captures the essence of budding romance with its lively tune, heartfelt lyrics, and nostalgic appeal, evoking the fluttering feeling of falling in love for the first time.

    Starring Sara Ali Khan in the lead role, 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' is a historical thriller-drama produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra at the helm. Directed by Kannan Iyer, the film's storyline, penned by Iyer and Darab Farooqui, promises an engaging narrative. Alongside Sara Ali Khan, the movie features an ensemble cast including Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O' Neil, and Anand Tiwari, with a special appearance by Emraan Hashmi.

    ALSO READ: 'I used to think....,' Tiger Shroff calls Akshay Kumar 'Our own Tom Cruise'; Read more

    'Ae Watan Mere Watan' is slated to premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on March 21st in Hindi, with dubbed versions available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Audiences in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide can look forward to immersing themselves in this cinematic experience.

