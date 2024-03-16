Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'I used to think....,' Tiger Shroff calls Akshay Kumar 'Our own Tom Cruise'; Read more

    First Published Mar 16, 2024, 11:17 AM IST

    Tiger Shroff is set to star alongside Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,' scheduled for release this year on Eid. In a recent interview, Shroff expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to work with Kumar, whom he referred to as India's Tom Cruise. He mentioned that growing up idolizing Kumar, he had learned a lot from the veteran actor during the shoot.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    During the India Today Conclave 2024, Shroff shared his admiration for Kumar, stating, 'The most special thing was to work with the original action hero, our very own Tom Cruise, Mr. Akshay Kumar. I have grown up idolizing him and now actually sharing the screen with him, I am very grateful.'

    Shroff also highlighted Kumar's dedication to fitness, revealing that Kumar's early morning wake-up routine inspired him. He mentioned, 'I used to think I wake up early. I generally wake up at 6 or 6:30 am but sir wakes up at 4:30 am. I used to get wake-up calls from him, and we used to do our exercise together before the shoot.'

    This is not the first time Shroff has likened Kumar to Tom Cruise. During a promotional event in Lucknow, Shroff praised Kumar's stunt work, comparing him to Cruise's iconic stunts in 'Mission Impossible.'

    Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the new 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is a remake of the 1998 film of the same name, originally directed by David Dhawan and starring Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda. The 2024 version, backed by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films, is anticipated to be a major blockbuster.

    'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' will be released in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, promising a grand theatrical release this Eid.

