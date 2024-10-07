Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares cryptic note on making 'huge difference'; Here's why

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya recently found themselves in the spotlight following controversial claims made by Telangana minister Konda Surekha about their divorce. While both actors issued statements to deny the allegations, the situation has sparked significant social media reactions

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently became the subject of headlines following controversial comments made by Telangana minister Konda Surekha concerning her divorce from Naga Chaitanya. Both actors refuted these statements, although Naga Chaitanya drew criticism on social media for referring to Samantha as his "former spouse" instead of using her name. While neither has directly addressed the ongoing controversy, Samantha's recent Instagram Story caught public attention.

The "Yashoda" star shared a post that stated, "You don’t have to do something huge to make a huge difference," without any additional caption. The post came just days after the minister’s claims regarding her separation from Naga Chaitanya.

Konda Surekha’s Allegations

Konda Surekha alleged that KT Rama Rao (KTR) demanded Samantha be sent to him in exchange for sparing Nagarjuna’s N-Convention Centre from demolition. According to her claims, Samantha’s refusal was the cause of her separation from Naga Chaitanya. As reported by Deccan Herald, she stated, "KTR requested Samantha be sent in return for not demolishing the N-Convention Centre. Nagarjuna pressured Samantha, but she refused, leading to their divorce."

Samantha’s Response

Samantha responded with a statement on Instagram, sharing her thoughts on being a woman who has managed to work in the entertainment industry, and endure love and heartbreak while continuing to persevere. She directly addressed Surekha, expressing her pride in her journey, and urged the minister to be careful with her words given her influential position, emphasizing the importance of respecting individuals' privacy.

Naga Chaitanya’s Statement

Naga Chaitanya also responded to the claims, saying the decision to divorce was one of the most challenging and unfortunate choices they had to make. It was a mutual decision reached after much thought, made peacefully due to different life paths. He highlighted that the rumors circulating were unfounded and out of line, and his silence until now was due to respect for Samantha and his family.

Nagarjuna’s Legal Action

Nagarjuna confirmed that legal action had been taken against Surekha. He mentioned filing a criminal defamation case and an additional Rs 100-crore lawsuit. Nagarjuna expressed disappointment that while Surekha had apologized to Samantha, no apology was extended to him or his family.

