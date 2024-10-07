Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares cryptic note on making 'huge difference'; Here's why

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya recently found themselves in the spotlight following controversial claims made by Telangana minister Konda Surekha about their divorce. While both actors issued statements to deny the allegations, the situation has sparked significant social media reactions

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares cryptic note on making 'huge differance'; Here's why ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Oct 7, 2024, 12:43 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 7, 2024, 1:00 PM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently became the subject of headlines following controversial comments made by Telangana minister Konda Surekha concerning her divorce from Naga Chaitanya. Both actors refuted these statements, although Naga Chaitanya drew criticism on social media for referring to Samantha as his "former spouse" instead of using her name. While neither has directly addressed the ongoing controversy, Samantha's recent Instagram Story caught public attention.

    The "Yashoda" star shared a post that stated, "You don’t have to do something huge to make a huge difference," without any additional caption. The post came just days after the minister’s claims regarding her separation from Naga Chaitanya.

    Konda Surekha’s Allegations

    Konda Surekha alleged that KT Rama Rao (KTR) demanded Samantha be sent to him in exchange for sparing Nagarjuna’s N-Convention Centre from demolition. According to her claims, Samantha’s refusal was the cause of her separation from Naga Chaitanya. As reported by Deccan Herald, she stated, "KTR requested Samantha be sent in return for not demolishing the N-Convention Centre. Nagarjuna pressured Samantha, but she refused, leading to their divorce."

    Samantha’s Response

    Samantha responded with a statement on Instagram, sharing her thoughts on being a woman who has managed to work in the entertainment industry, and endure love and heartbreak while continuing to persevere. She directly addressed Surekha, expressing her pride in her journey, and urged the minister to be careful with her words given her influential position, emphasizing the importance of respecting individuals' privacy.

    Naga Chaitanya’s Statement

    Naga Chaitanya also responded to the claims, saying the decision to divorce was one of the most challenging and unfortunate choices they had to make. It was a mutual decision reached after much thought, made peacefully due to different life paths. He highlighted that the rumors circulating were unfounded and out of line, and his silence until now was due to respect for Samantha and his family.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18: Who is Tajinder Pal Bagga? BJP leader now part of Salman Khan's reality show

    Nagarjuna’s Legal Action

    Nagarjuna confirmed that legal action had been taken against Surekha. He mentioned filing a criminal defamation case and an additional Rs 100-crore lawsuit. Nagarjuna expressed disappointment that while Surekha had apologized to Samantha, no apology was extended to him or his family.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Adnan Sami's mother passes away aged 77; singer shares heartfelt note ATG

    Adnan Sami's mother passes away aged 77; singer shares heartfelt note

    Aishwarya Rai's note on 'sorrows' goes viral amid Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumors RTM

    Aishwarya Rai's note on 'sorrows' goes viral amid Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumors [PHOTOS]

    Why did Amitabh Bachchan slap Rekha publicly? Know truth behind the Slap RBA

    Why did Amitabh Bachchan slap Rekha publicly? Know truth behind the slap

    Bigg Boss Tamil 8: Superstar Vijay Sethupathi reveals new theme 'Men vs Women', FIRST elimination in 24 hours RBA

    Bigg Boss Tamil 8: Superstar Vijay Sethupathi reveals new theme 'Men vs Women', FIRST elimination in 24 hours

    Bigg Boss 18: Who is Tajinder Pal Bagga? BJP leader now part of Salman Khan's reality show ATG

    Bigg Boss 18: Who is Tajinder Pal Bagga? BJP leader now part of Salman Khan's reality show

    Recent Stories

    Adnan Sami's mother passes away aged 77; singer shares heartfelt note ATG

    Adnan Sami's mother passes away aged 77; singer shares heartfelt note

    Aishwarya Rai's note on 'sorrows' goes viral amid Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumors RTM

    Aishwarya Rai's note on 'sorrows' goes viral amid Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumors [PHOTOS]

    Love affair turns deadly: Married man confesses to killing 14-year-old in Pakur

    Love affair turns deadly: Married man confesses to killing 14-year-old in Pakur

    WhatsApp privacy: 5 tips to secure your account gcw

    WhatsApp privacy: 5 tips to secure your account

    How to fast charge your Apple iPhone 16? gcw

    How to fast charge your Apple iPhone 16?

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon