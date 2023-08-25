Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Adiyae REVIEW: Is GV Prakash Kumar's film worth your time and money? Read THIS

    Adiyae Twitter review: This Tamil film starring GV Prakash Kumar and Gouri G Kishan released on Friday (August 25). The trailer for the scientific romance film has been making ripples since its release on social media sites. Read some social media reactions to the film.

    Adiyae REVIEW: Is GV Prakash Kumar's film worth your time and money? Read THIS RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 25, 2023, 9:05 AM IST

    Following the first half of the 'first day-first show', spectators flocked to Twitter, now known as X, to express their thoughts on the film. Critics and audiences have lauded Adiyae as a masala entertainment. They shared their reactions to the Vighnesh Karthick-directed film on the microblogging platform. Netizens appear to be pleased with the film, describing it as interesting and intriguing.

    Early reviews began to flood in a day before the release. According to critics, Adiyae has the potential to do well at the box office. Given the positive hype, the film has a fair chance of grossing a significant sum on its first day in Tamil Nadu.

    "#Adiyae is fun filled and pure entertainment. Different ways of story telling and screenplay by @vikikarthick88 great performances by Mr. @gvprakash & Ms. @Gourayy, the show stealer is Mr. @vp_offl, overall enjoyed it a lot (sic)," one user wrote on the micro-blogging site.

    Also Read: National Film Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon win best actress award

    "#Adiyae Perfect ClockBuster. Full of freshness, great work by @gvprakash sir @Gourayy Ma'am, @RJVijayOfficial sir and finally our very own @vp_offl sir. Recreating the famous finger-on-face pose of @menongautham sir #AdiyaeReview," another user said.

    One said that the film shines because of the emotional factor and witty one-liners."#Adiyae is high on Emotions & Entertainment- thanks to the witty one-liners, alternate reality/time travel concept & excellent performances," his tweet read.

    About the film:
    Venkat Prabhu, Madumkesh, and Mirchi Vijay all play important parts in Adiyae. The film's motion poster was revealed in April 2023, and the trailer was released earlier this month. Given the positive reviews, industry insiders expect that the picture will cause cash registers to ring. Jailer, starring Rajinikanth, has dominated the box office, and the action comedy may impact Adiyae in some countries.

    Last Updated Aug 25, 2023, 9:05 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dream Girl 2 REVIEW: Is Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday's film HOT or FLOP? Read THIS RBA

    Dream Girl 2 REVIEW: Is Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday's film HOT or FLOP? Read THIS

    National Film Awards 2023 Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi share joy after Kashmir Files win award ADC

    National Film Awards 2023: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi share joy after 'Kashmir Files' wins award

    National Film Awards 2023: Kriti Sanon wins BEST ACTRESS for Mimi ADC

    National Film Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon win best actress award

    National Film Awards 2023: Indrans receives special mention for his character in movie 'Home' LMA

    National Film Awards 2023: Indrans receives special mention for his character in movie 'Home'

    National Film Awards: Kangana Ranaut reacts after Thalaivii gets snubbed over Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi ATG

    National Film Awards: Kangana Ranaut reacts after Thalaivii gets snubbed over Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi

    Recent Stories

    Heavy rain continue to batter Himachal Pradesh, several tourists stranded on Kullu-Mandi highway AJR

    Heavy rain continue to batter Himachal Pradesh, several tourists stranded on Kullu-Mandi highway

    Chandrayaan 3 on Moon: India can strike gold at lunar south pole

    Chandrayaan-3 on Moon: India can strike gold at lunar south pole

    Dream Girl 2 REVIEW: Is Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday's film HOT or FLOP? Read THIS RBA

    Dream Girl 2 REVIEW: Is Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday's film HOT or FLOP? Read THIS

    Petrol Diesel price today, August 25: Check latest rates in Bengaluru, Gurugram and other major cities AJR

    Petrol, Diesel price today, August 25: Check latest rates in Bengaluru, Gurugram and other major cities

    Should handle border issue properly China on Modi-Xi meet at BRICS summit

    'Should handle border issue properly...' China on Modi-Xi meet at BRICS summit

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon