Adiyae REVIEW: Is GV Prakash Kumar's film worth your time and money? Read THIS

Adiyae Twitter review: This Tamil film starring GV Prakash Kumar and Gouri G Kishan released on Friday (August 25). The trailer for the scientific romance film has been making ripples since its release on social media sites. Read some social media reactions to the film.

Following the first half of the 'first day-first show', spectators flocked to Twitter, now known as X, to express their thoughts on the film. Critics and audiences have lauded Adiyae as a masala entertainment. They shared their reactions to the Vighnesh Karthick-directed film on the microblogging platform. Netizens appear to be pleased with the film, describing it as interesting and intriguing.

Early reviews began to flood in a day before the release. According to critics, Adiyae has the potential to do well at the box office. Given the positive hype, the film has a fair chance of grossing a significant sum on its first day in Tamil Nadu.

"#Adiyae is fun filled and pure entertainment. Different ways of story telling and screenplay by @vikikarthick88 great performances by Mr. @gvprakash & Ms. @Gourayy, the show stealer is Mr. @vp_offl, overall enjoyed it a lot (sic)," one user wrote on the micro-blogging site.

"#Adiyae Perfect ClockBuster. Full of freshness, great work by @gvprakash sir @Gourayy Ma'am, @RJVijayOfficial sir and finally our very own @vp_offl sir. Recreating the famous finger-on-face pose of @menongautham sir #AdiyaeReview," another user said.

One said that the film shines because of the emotional factor and witty one-liners."#Adiyae is high on Emotions & Entertainment- thanks to the witty one-liners, alternate reality/time travel concept & excellent performances," his tweet read.

About the film:

Venkat Prabhu, Madumkesh, and Mirchi Vijay all play important parts in Adiyae. The film's motion poster was revealed in April 2023, and the trailer was released earlier this month. Given the positive reviews, industry insiders expect that the picture will cause cash registers to ring. Jailer, starring Rajinikanth, has dominated the box office, and the action comedy may impact Adiyae in some countries.