Chandrayaan 3 Landed: Mohanlal, Allu Arjun and others congratulate and hail ISRO

Chandrayaan 3, the latest lunar exploration mission of India, has landed on the moon. It is a big day for the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), and people across the country have been joining in on the celebrations. On historic achievement, we are currently seeing how many celebrities have taken to their social media handles to share their excitement over the successful lunar mission. Chandrayaan 3 landed on the moon today at 6:04 p.m. in the evening. India has created history by becoming the first country to land on the south pole of the moon. On the occasion, Mohanlal, Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda, Kalyanram Nandamuri, and Madhavan were among the celebrities who lauded ISRO for their historic achievement.

Taking to his X handle, Allu Arjun tweeted, "Congratulations to @isro. A proud moment for India in space exploration! #Chandrayaan3 has touched down on the moon’s South Pole, making India the FIRST country to achieve this remarkable feat! JAIHIND! #IndiaOnTheMoon."

Mohanlal tweeted, "And finally, the South Pole opens up for humankind. Congratulations to every scientist, technician and staff member of @isro on getting #Chandrayaan3 to touch history at the Moon's South Pole! Here's to curiosity, persistence and innovation that have made the whole nation proud! Jai Hind! #IndiaOnTheMoon."

Vijay Deverakonda tweeted, "Those smilesss :) That joy & pride across the country. Kushiiiiiiiiiiiiiii."

R Madhavan tweeted, "Words are not enough to describe this achievement Jai Hind, my heart swells with pride. I hope I can stay sane."

Sobhita Dhulipala, taking to her Instagram account, posted the photo and wrote, "So thrilling. So so inspiring!! @chandrayan_3 has successfully soft landed on the moon. Congratulations, India! What a historic moment!."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her official Instagram handle story and wrote, "Yet again. We land on the moon. Congratulations @isro.in #Chandrayaan3."

