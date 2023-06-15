Mango season: Keerthy Suresh shows how to enjoy your favourite fruit

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mango is Keerthy Suresh's favourite fruit. The actress posted a video of herself eating a mango before the season finishes with her pet dog Nyke 

    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 15, 2023, 4:06 PM IST

    Keerthy Suresh is a well-known actress in the South Indian film industry. She has grown from a young artist to a prominent actor, and audiences like her film performances. She also has a large fan base, and her photos and videos garner much attention. Today, the actress provided a class on properly eating mangoes, and we decided to take notes.Keerthy took to Instagram and uploaded a video of herself eating juicy mangoes with her pet buddy Nyke.

    The actress is seen in the video securing her hair with a band and delving in with her hands to relish every mouthful of mango. There is no finer way to eat mango than the way Keerthy demonstrated, and we adore it. In the tweet, the Mahanati actress also confessed that she enjoys mangoes. 

    Apart from Keerthy, we couldn't help but notice her adorable companion, Nyke, her beloved dog. Nyke sat next to the actress while she ate mango. Keerthy published the video on Instagram, writing, "Bingeing on panduri mangoes before the season ends!" #SummerSeason #MangoLove."


    Wedding rumours
    Keerthy Suresh recently made news for her wedding rumours after a selfie with a pal went viral on social media. The Dasara actress also commented, revealing that the man in the photo is her friend. However, the actress clarified that she is in a relationship and would soon divulge the mysterious man's identity. 

    G Sureshkumar, the actress' father, responded to the rumours in a video, stating that they are false. He further stated that Keerthy is not dating any Dubai-based businessman and that the man she was posed in the viral photo is a close acquaintance.


    On the work front
    Raghu Thatha will also include professional frontman, Keerthy. Suman Kumar conceptualised and directed the film, which is being funded by KGF producers Hombale Films. She has also collaborated on Revolver Rita with filmmaker K Chandru. The actress is also important in Bholaa Shankar, the highly anticipated film starring megastar Chiranjeevi. Keerthy has also appeared in Tamil films such as Maamannan with Vadivelu, Udhayyanidhi Stalin, and Siren with Ponniyin Selvan 2 star Jayam Ravi.

     

    Last Updated Jun 15, 2023, 4:12 PM IST
