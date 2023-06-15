Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Satyaprem Ki Katha 'Gujju Pataka' upbeat dance song featuring Kartik Aaryan to be out tomorrow

    The trailer of Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures upcoming ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani has drenched the audience in the colour of pure love with its soulful musical romantic songs. 

    The trailer of Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures upcoming ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani has drenched the audience in the colour of pure love with its soulful musical romantic songs. After treating with two romantic melodies, 'Naseeb Se' and 'Aaj Ke Baad', now the makers are all set to leave the nation grooving on its next upbeat dance number, 'Gujju Pataka'. The teaser is here and we can see yet another peppy hardcore dance track on its way. 

    The teaser of 'Gujju Pataka' has arrived and promises a perfect Dulhe Ki entry wala song. The song is the one that the audience heard in the trailer and watching Kartik Aaryan with his electrifying dance moves, unbeatable swag with grand celebration visuals guarantees yet another chartbuster song from the blockbuster album of Satyaprem Ki Katha. As the teaser is here, the song is all set to arrive tomorrow at 11:11 AM. 

    ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' will be released in theatres on 29th June 2023.

