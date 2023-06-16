Adipurush LEAKED: Prabhas' film is OUT on Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla and other torrent sites in HD quality

Adipurush move leaked: Various links of Prabhas' film Adipurush are out on the Internet within just a few hours after its theatrical release overseas and in India. The film, unfortunately, has made its way to illegal websites.

The Adipurush Story The epic tells the narrative of Rama or Raghav, who sets out on a life-changing trip from Ayodhya to Lanka in search of his kidnapped wife Sita as Janaki. He must vanquish Ravanasura aka Lankesh, the great ruler of Lanka, with the assistance of his student Hanuma nicknamed Bajrang. The film is based on Valmiki's legendary representation of the same in the Ramayana, Hindu mythological literature.

Adipurush has been leaked online. Within a few hours after its theatrical premiere in other countries, the film had made its way to unauthorised websites. The newest victim of these large dishonest websites that replicate the contents of current films and web series is one of the most expensive films made in India, starring pan-India star Prabhas.

Adipurush Leaked

Adipurush full movie is now accessible on torrent sites such as Filmyzilla, Filmywap, 123movierulz, ibomma, mp4moviez, tamilyogi, moviesda, bolly4u, isaimini, filmyhit, moviezwap, khatrimaza, worldfree4u, tamilrockers, and many more. Adipurush Cast Prabhas portrayed Raghava in the film, which was based on the Indian mythical epic Ramayana, while Kriti Sanon played Janaki. Sunny Singh portrayed Lakshmana, Devdatta Nage played Bajrang, and Vatsal Sheth played Indrajit. Sonal Chauhan and Trupti Toradmal also had significant parts in the film.

Adipurush Team

Adipurush is produced by T-Series Films and Retrophiles' Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair. Karthik Palani handled the film's cinematography, and Apurva Motiwale Sahai and Ashish Mhatre collaborated on the editing. While Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara wrote the background score for Adipurush, Ajay-Atul and Sachet-Parampara composed the film's themes and songs.

Say no to piracy

Nonetheless, we strongly advise readers not to view the film via such platforms and instead to purchase tickets and see it in theatres or, ultimately, on authorised OTT platforms when it is released digitally. Piracy is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957.