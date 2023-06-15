Vijay Varma-Tamannaah Bhatia dating: Actor finally opens up on their love story

Tamannaah Bhatia recently revealed that her relationship with Vijay Varma began on the sets of Lust Stories 2 'organically'. In a new interview, rising star Vijay Varma has spilt the beans on dating Tamannaah Bhatia. Here's what the actor said.

In an interaction with Janice Sequeira for her YouTube channel, Vijay Varma spoke about why he refrained from talking about his personal life. He said, "You speak about it when the right time comes. But I can tell you there is a lot of love in my life right now. And I am happy."

Previously, in a recent interview with a reputed bollywood entertainment portal, Tamannaah Bhatia confirming her dating and relationship status, said, "I do not think you can get attracted to someone just because they are your co-star. I have had so many co-stars. If one has to fall for someone, feel something for someone. Then it is definitely more personal. It has nothing to do with what they do for a living. That is not the reason why this would happen."

When asked if things changed for her and Vijay during the shoot of Lust Stories 2, Tamannaah accepted dating the actor and described him as someone she really looks up to. The actress had said, "Yes. He is someone I really look up to. He is someone with whom I bonded very organically. He is someone who came to me with all his guard down. Then, it became easy for me to put all my guard down. With high-achieving women, we have this problem. That we think we have to work hard for everything. When something is so simple. But, you do not have to walk on eggshells to be yourself."

Meanwhile, Lust Stories 2 brings together four new and unique stories, directed by filmmakers R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sujoy Ghosh and Amit Sharma – and stars Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Verma, Kajol, Neena Gupta and Tamannaah Bhatia in pivotal roles.

