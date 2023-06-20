Adipurush box office report Day 4: Prabhas' film collapses on Monday, post-negative reviews during weekend

On Monday, June 19, Prabhas' Adipurush suffered a significant reduction in collecting. The film, directed by Om Raut, has received negative reviews across India.

Adipurush, Prabhas' most recent film, has been making news since its June 16 release. For the past two days, the mythical story has dominated social media. According to trade sources, the picture, directed by Om Raut, had a huge dip at the box office on Monday, June 19, due to unfavourable word of mouth. According to preliminary figures, the film made roughly Rs 20 crore in India, over Rs 50 crore less than it earned on June 18.

Adipurush premiered in many languages on June 16, amid high anticipation. The film has received criticism for its poor narrative and cheesy visual effects.

Adipurush had a massive decline in collecting on June 19. According to early trade sources, the film grossed Rs 20 crore nett at the domestic box office across all languages. In India, the Hindi version of the film is believed to have grossed Rs 10 crore. This brings the four-day total in India to Rs 241.10 crore.

Adipurush earned Rs 69.1 crore on Sunday, but it lost over Rs 50 crore on Monday owing to unfavourable word of mouth. After receiving negative feedback, the producers changed the dialogue.

About Adipurush

Adipurush is a mythical story based on Valmiki's Ramayana, written and directed by Om Raut. Since the film's premiere in cinemas, its veracity and interpretation of facts have been questioned. Adipurush was described as a "Hollywood ki cartoon" by Arun Govil, who played Lord Ram in the famous TV drama Ramayan.

Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon star in the film, which was made on a massive budget of Rs 500 crore. Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, Vatsal Sheth, Sonal Chauhan, and Siddhant Karnick appear as extras.