Makers of 'Tu Yaa Main' unveiled a new romantic song, 'Jee Liya', sung by lead actor Adarsh Gourav. The film, also starring Shanaya Kapoor, follows two content creators whose adventure turns into a fight for survival. It releases on Feb 13.

'Jee Liya' Song Unveiled

On Thursday, the makers of Tu Yaa Main unveiled a new song from the film. Titled 'Jee Liya', the romantic track is sung by Adarsh Gourav and Lothika Jha. Check out the video here.

Film's Cast and Crew

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Tu Yaa Main is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma under the banner of Colour Yellow, along with Vinod Bhanushali and Kamlesh Bhanushali of Bhanushali Studios Limited. The film stars Adarsh and Shanaya Kapoor in the lead roles.

Plot and Teaser Details

Earlier this month, the film's teaser was unveiled. The teaser takes audiences into the world of two content creators from completely different backgrounds who come together for a collaboration driven by curiosity, clout and chemistry. What starts off as a fun, high-energy adventure quickly takes a dark turn, turning into a pulse-pounding fight for survival as they come face to face with a menacing crocodile.

Release Date

Tu Yaa Main will be released in theatres on February 13.