Actor Sharvari wrote a heartfelt note for director Imtiaz Ali, recalling how she manifested working with him. She expressed gratitude for the 'fulfilling' experience on their upcoming film 'Main Vaapas Aaunga', calling the journey a cherished memory.

Actor Sharvari has penned a heartfelt note for her 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' director Imtiaz Ali, recalling how she manifested to be a part of his films someday. Taking to Instagram, Sharvari shared a copy of the letter she wrote for Imtiaz Ali and poured out her heart with much gratitude. https://www.instagram.com/p/DV07TZLD53i/

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Sharvari's 'Manifestation' Comes True

"To say that I have been a huge fan of your cinema would be an understatement. Today as our teaser drops, I can't help but go back to the day when I attended a masterclass 3 years ago that you were conducting for Mani sir. I sat there in the audience hearing about your craft, your vision, your characters and how you see this beautiful world you create on the big screen," she wrote.

Sharvari recalled how she posted an Instagram story back in the day, "manifesting to be a part of your films someday. Little did I know I would see a teaser that ends with "A FILM BY IMTIAZ ALI" which stars MEE!!!" She even posted the screengrab of the story uploaded in October 2023.

The actor also spoke about her experience working in 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' and added, "Main Vaapas Aaunga's journey for me as a young actor who is hungry to be moulded into different lives on screen has been the most fulfilling one, only and only because of your encouragement and belief."

Sharvari described the overall journey working on the film as one of her "most cherished memories."

"From the recce to finishing shoot and all the conversations over multiple lunches and dinners will be my most cherished memories. Thankyou sir! You are not just a one of a kind filmmaker but also a person!" she concluded.

Along with the letter, the actor attached another picture captured on the sets of her upcoming film 'Main Vaapas Aaunga'.

About 'Main Vaapas Aaunga'

On Friday, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film, featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari and Naseeruddin Shah in the lead roles.

The one-minute and thirteen-second teaser opens with the narration of Diljit Dosanjh, which introduces the heartbreaking love story of Naseer as he rests on a hospital bed. In the film, Vedang Raina portrays the young version of Naseer while Sharvari dons the character of his lover.

As per the teaser, the makers describe the movie as a story of "love and longing" due to the partition between India and Pakistan in 1947.

The movie is slated to hit theatres on June 12. (ANI)