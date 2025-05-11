Celebrating Adah Sharma’s birthday, here are five must-watch films that showcase her versatility and unforgettable performances across different genres.

Adah Sharma has made her mark in the film industry with her versatile performances and bold roles. From horror thrillers to action dramas, she has showcased her acting talent in different genres. On her birthday, let us consider five recommended movies that are landmarks in her career.

Adah Sharma Birthday: 5 iconic movies:

1. The Kerala Story (2023)

One of the most discussed films of Adah Sharma, The Kerala Story is an engrossing drama revolving around the sensational topic of forced large-scale religious conversions. Adah features as Shalini, a student nurse who fell prey to deception and coercion. Her strong performance as a woman defying oppression brought her into the limelight of critical reviews and made her film a box office success.

2. 1920 (2008)

Adah Sharma debuted in Bollywood with Vikram Bhatt's horror supernatural film 1920. She acted as Lisa, a woman who is haunted by a devil spirit, and gave a ghostly performance that astonished one and all. The movie turned into a cult among the horror lovers and was Adah's debut as a good actress in the movie industry.

3. Commando 2 (2017)

In Commando 2, Adah Sharma played the character of Inspector Bhavna Reddy, a tough and sarcastic police inspector on an assignment to fight black money laundering alongside Vidyut Jammwal. Her comic timing and action scenes enabled her to be an original presence in the film, and her character became memorable within the Commando franchise.

4. Hasee Toh Phasee (2014)

A departure from her intense persona, Adah Sharma portrayed Karishma Solanki, a glamorous and sassy actress in Hasee Toh Phasee. With limited screen time, she made a lasting impact with her charm factor and chemistry with Sidharth Malhotra. The movie continues to be an audience favorite among fans of the romantic comedy genre.

5. Bastar: The Naxal Story (2025)

Adah Sharma's most recent movie, Bastar: The Naxal Story, features her in a tough role as IPS officer Neerja Madhavan, battling the Naxalite rebellion in Chhattisgarh. Her gritty performance and taut narrative make this movie a must-watch, displaying her potential for socially useful content.

Adah Sharma's filmography speaks volumes about her passion and dedication as an actor. Horror, action, or drama, she continues to win people's hearts with her performances. On her birthday, a throwback to these classic films is the best way to celebrate her film career.