Khushi Kapoor turns 24: Shares photos of celebration with girl gang, rumoured beau Vedang Raina [PICTURES]

Khushi Kapoor rang in her 24th birthday with a cozy pajama party with friends and family, including cousin Shanaya Kapoor and rumored boyfriend Vedang Raina. The night featured laughter, pink décor, and a unique cake

Khushi Kapoor celebrated her 24th birthday with an enchanting pajama party surrounded by her close friends and family. The festivities were filled with laughter, love, and heartfelt moments, making it a memorable milestone in her life

The birthday girl was joined by her girl gang, including cousin Shanaya Kapoor, best friend Aaliyah Kashyap, Anjini Dhawan, and others. Khushi's rumored boyfriend, Vedang Raina, also graced the occasion, adding a touch of romance to the fun-filled gathering

The highlight of the evening was a heart-shaped pink birthday cake, elegantly decorated with ‘24’ written on it. As Khushi wore a sparkling tiara, she radiated happiness, making the cake-cutting moment extra special for her and her loved ones

On Tuesday morning, Khushi took to social media to share delightful snapshots from the midnight birthday celebration. In her post, she expressed, “Chapter 24 My favorite people with the most ideal celebration,” showcasing the joy and camaraderie of the night

The birthday bash featured a cozy theme, with everyone dressed in stylish pajamas. Khushi wore white pajamas with black piping, while her friends donned pink PJs emblazoned with her initials ‘KK’. Vedang matched the vibe in his white pajamas featuring the same embroidery

Khushi's home was adorned with pink balloons, creating a cheerful atmosphere for the pajama party. A stunning backdrop boasted balloons declaring, “Pajama Party,” setting the tone for a night of fun. The decorations complemented the spirit of the celebration beautifully

Aaliyah Kashyap shared numerous photos from the pajama-themed gathering, highlighting the creative activities they enjoyed. One memorable shot captured Vedang and friends engaged in a painting session, adding an artistic flair to the night’s celebrations

On the professional front, Khushi made her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s film The Archies, which premiered on Netflix last year. Her co-star Vedang Raina also made his debut in the film, marking a significant chapter in both their careers

Fans can look forward to seeing Khushi in her upcoming romantic drama titled Naadaniyaan. In this film, she will share the screen with Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of renowned actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, promising an exciting performance in her next role

