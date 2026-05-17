In a shocking interview, actress Meera Vasudevan has revealed that she was sexually abused as a child. The abuse, which started when she was just seven, was at the hands of her tuition teacher and continued until she was seventeen.

Meera Vasudevan, the actress who won everyone's hearts with her role in the Mohanlal-starrer 'Thanmathra' directed by Blessy, has made a shocking revelation. Besides 'Thanmathra', Meera has done several memorable roles in both Malayalam and Tamil cinema. While her recent comments on her life and divorce were already making news, she has now opened up about a deeply traumatic experience from her childhood.

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In an interview with Dhanya Varma, Meera Vasudevan spoke about the sexual abuse she faced from her tuition teacher, which began when she was just seven years old. She revealed that the man threatened her, saying he would tell her parents she was a "bad girl" and that they would commit suicide. The abuse went on until she was seventeen. Meera shared that she would often scream, cry, and even self-harm during that dark period.

‘I Was Abused by My Tutor for 10 Years’

"He was my Tamil tuition teacher. I was weak in the subject," Meera explained. "My grandmother had referred him. Nobody at home knew. He continuously abused me sexually. He was doing the same to other boys and girls who came there for tuition."

"For years, I didn't tell anyone because he was constantly threatening me. When it started, I was only seven or eight years old. We had no sex education back then. He blackmailed me, and because I was so young, I fell for it. He threatened to tell my teachers and parents that I was a 'bad girl', that they would throw me out of the house and then kill themselves. I was absolutely terrified," she said.

Meera also spoke about the psychological impact of such trauma. "When you've faced abuse, your whole body language changes. I've read about how abusers profile their victims. In front of an abuser, a victim's behaviour changes. Someone who hasn't faced abuse will react if something bad happens. But for those who have, the reaction is different. Their body language changes. They show fear. They become submissive. And the abusers take advantage of that. That's what we need to break out of."

"This ordeal continued until I was 17, and it affected me deeply. I would scream, cry, and even hurt myself. Eventually, I felt like no one would listen to or understand me, so I just went silent. I had no friends. The breaking point came when this same teacher offered to teach my younger sister. I finally created a huge scene to stop it. But I knew nothing about sexuality. I didn't even understand what was happening to me. So I had no idea how to explain it to my parents," Meera added.