Fahadh Faasil is set to star in director C Prem Kumar's next film, alongside Sshivada. The makers announced the film, produced by Vels International, and marked the start of the shoot with a lamp lighting ceremony attended by the cast and crew.

Fahadh Faasil, Sshivada to star in C Prem Kumar's next

Actor Fahadh Faasil is set to headline the 'Meiyazhagan' director C Prem Kumar's next feature film, marking their first collaboration on the big screens. Along with Faasil, the movie will also star Sshivada, who was recently seen in Suriya's 'Kuruppu.'

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The makers have shared a video announcing the lead cast and glimpses of the lamp lighting ceremony to mark the beginning of the film's shoot. In the video, Fahadh Faasil was seen lighting the lamp, followed by director C Prem Kumar, producer Ishari K Ganesh and actress Sshivada.

The film is produced under the banner of Vels International. The music of the movie will be composed by Govind Vasantha.

Taking to their X, Vels International wrote, "Production No 32. Presented by Dr. Ishari K Ganesh, Produced by Vels Film Intl. In Association with @monsoonmovies. Starring: Fafa & Shivada. Written & Directed by C PREM KUMAR." #ProductionNo32 Presented by Dr. Ishari K Ganesh Produced by @VelsFilmIntl In Association with @monsoonmovies Starring: #Fafa & #Shivada Written & Directed by #CPREMKUMAR@IshariKGanesh @kushmithaganesh @velsmusicintl #GOVIND_VASANTHA @Chetan_k_a #HarishUthaman… pic.twitter.com/M7iDLZoRdu — Vels Film International (@VelsFilmIntl) May 16, 2026

A look at Fahadh Faasil's last release

Fahadh Faasil was last seen in the film 'Patriot', which starred Mammootty and Mohanlal in the lead roles. It was directed by Mahesh Narayan and produced by Anto Joseph and KG Anil Kumar.

Apart from the lead cast, the film also starred Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Revathi, Darshana Rajendran, and Rajiv Menon. The soundtrack was composed by Sushin Shyam.

The movie did not perform well at the box office after it was released earlier this month.