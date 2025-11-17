Marriage, Divorce and Repeat! Meera Vasudevan Divorces Her 3rd Husband; Read On
The actress who starred in actor Ravi Mohan's movie 'Adanga Maru' has announced that she has gotten a divorce just two years after her third marriage in 2023.
Meera Vasudevan Third Divorce
Actress Meera Vasudevan confirmed her split via an Instagram post, ending her marriage to cinematographer Vipin. She made it official after divorce rumors swirled online.
Meera Vasudevan gets divorced
Meera posted on Instagram, 'I officially announce I'll be single from August 2025. I'm in a beautiful, peaceful phase.' They wed on April 21, 2023, in a private ceremony.
Who is this Meera Vasudevan?
Meera, known for 'Thanmathra,' returned with the serial 'Kudumbavilakku' and married its cinematographer, Vipin. This was her third marriage, following divorces in 2008 and 2016.
Meera who faced trolls
After her 2023 marriage to Vipin, the couple was trolled for their age gap and her past marriages. Vipin is a cinematographer. Meera also starred in the Tamil film 'Adanga Maru'.
