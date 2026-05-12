Actress Jeevitha and husband Rajasekhar, along with their daughters Shivani and Shivathmika, visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala to offer prayers. The family was seen entering the temple for darshan.

Actress Jeevitha along with her husband Rajasekhar offered her prayers at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple on Tuesday.

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The Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, situated atop the seventh peak of the Seshachalam Hills, is among India's most revered Hindu shrines. Dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, also known as Balaji, the centuries-old temple draws millions of devotees from across the country and abroad every year.

Jeevitha donned a red saree while Rajasekhar wore a white lungi and red shirt for the holy visit. The duo were accompanied by their daughters Shivani and Shivathmika.

In the visuals, the family was seen entering the temple for the darshan.

Actor Jeevitha made her debut in Tamil with T Rajendar's 'Uravai Kaatha Kili' in 1984 and within a short span acted with the top heroes of the time such as Sivakumar, Vijayakanth, Karthik, Suresh and Sathyara

Other Celebrity Visits to Tirumala

Earlier, Telugu actor and producer Bandla Ganesh visited the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple to offer prayers and seek blessings at one of India's most significant pilgrimage sites.

Ganesh, accompanied by his wife, had darshan under the administration of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

The visit comes at a notable juncture in Ganesh's professional journey. The actor-producer recently ended a decade-long hiatus from film production.

In December 2025, he marked his return to filmmaking by launching a new production banner titled Bandla Ganesh Blockbusters (BG Blockbusters).

Recently, actor Trisha Krishnan visited the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, offering prayers early in the morning. Dressed in traditional attire, she greeted paparazzi and posed for fans outside the temple. (ANI)