Gatta Kusthi 2 Movie Review: A fun family entertainer starring Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi has hit the theatres, and fans are ready with their verdict. Are you excited to know what they are saying about this fun drama? Keep reading!

Gatta Kusthi 2, starring Aishwarya Lekshmi and Vishu Vishal, has hit the theatres, and fans are registering a positive response for the film. The sequel of the movie was released with much anticipation after the successful run of the first part. Fortunately, the family entertainer with elements of love, partnership, family values, and a commercial vibe has managed to get a green flag from the viewers.

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Gatta Kusthi 2 Released

Audiences are hailing the movie on X (formerly Twitter) and expressing their excitement about the film. The movie has become one of the most discussed Tamil releases this week. Fans are lauding Vishu and Aishwarya's breezy chemistry and how well the actors brought this interesting story to life. Take a look at the fan's reaction.

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About The Movie

The film is directed by Chella Ayyavu. Gatta Kushthi 2 brings back the charm of Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi after the success of the 2022 hit.The film also stars Karunas, Munishkanth, Kaali Venkat, Karunakaran, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, child artist Zara, and Malayalam actress Moksha in pivotal roles.