    At least 98 Indian Hajj pilgrims have died amid severe heatwave in Mecca, confirms MEA (WATCH)

    The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that at least 98 Indians who were on the Hajj pilgrimage lost their lives due to the extreme heatwave. The annual pilgrimage has resulted in a reported total of 1,081 deaths from around 10 different countries.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 21, 2024, 4:22 PM IST

    The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday (June 21) confirmed the deaths of at least 98 Indians, who were on the Hajj yatra in Saudi Arabia, amid an extreme heatwave. Reports indicate that the death toll during this year's Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia has surpassed 1,000. The intense heat wave, which pushed temperatures in Mecca past 100°F, has been a significant factor contributing to the fatalities.

    During a weekly press briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that at least 98 Indians lost their lives while participating in the Hajj pilgrimage. This clarification was issued in response to various media reports that suggested over a hundred Indian nationals had died during the holy month.

    "This year, 175,000 Indian pilgrims have visited Hajj so far... We have 98 Indian pilgrims who have died in Hajj ... " MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a press conference.

    Jaiswal reported that at least six people died on Arafah Day and four others were killed in separate accidents. He noted that the death toll in 2023 was significantly higher, with at least 187 Indians losing their lives during the Hajj pilgrimage.

    The annual pilgrimage has resulted in a reported total of 1,081 deaths from around 10 different countries. Earlier this week, temperatures in the city of Mecca soared to a scorching 125 degrees Fahrenheit.
     

