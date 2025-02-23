Mohan Babu Biopic Update: Suriya to play lead role in Vishnu Manchu's production—Read on

Is the life of Tollywood's Collection King Mohan Babu about to be unveiled on the silver screen? Are the Manchu family planning to produce a biopic on a grand scale? Who is the hero who will appear in the role of Mohan Babu? What did Vishnu say about this?

Feb 23, 2025

Collection King, Nataprapurna, Tollywood senior star hero Manchu Mohan Babu's biopic is getting ready. Mohan Babu, who has been in the industry for almost 45 years and has shown his mark as a star hero and character artist in Tollywood, has also brought his heirs into the industry and made it a film family. Mohan Babu stood in the industry without any background, after working hard and facing many ups and downs.

 

Soon, the hardships and tearful stories he faced in his film life will be brought to the audience and fans in the form of a movie. Moreover, Manchu Vishnu, the heir of the Manchu family and Mohan Babu's eldest son, is going to act as the producer of this film.

The film is going to be made on a huge scale. It is known that he himself revealed this matter. Currently, Manchu Vishnu is doing the movie Kannappa. The Manchu family is making this film with a budget of 200 crores very prestigiously.

 

This film, starring Manchu Vishnu as Kannappa, Bollywood star hero Akshay Kumar as Shiva, Prabhas as Nandi, Mohan Lal, Sharath Kumar and other stars, is going to be released to the audience soon. The song released from this film has already received a good response. It is known that the topic of Mohan Babu's biopic came up in the interview related to the promotions of this film.

 

According to social media information, Manchu Vishnu was faced with a question. Currently, it is the time of biopics. Are you doing a biopic of Mohan Babu? Will you play your father's role? With that, Manchu Vishnu said... There is an idea to do my father's biopic soon. But I don't dare to play his role. There is a hero who can do Mohan Babu's role wonderfully, the hardships he faced, the challenges he faced.

 

He is none other than Tamil star hero Suriya, I will make my father's role with him. Manchu Vishnu said that I will produce the film myself. Soon we are going to see Manchu's biopic on the screen. Will Suriya play Mohan Babu's role? How will it be if you do? Who will direct? Who will write the story is a matter of interest to everyone. Let's see if this movie will really take off or not. And Kannappa is getting ready for release. The team has already started promotions.

