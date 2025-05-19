Actor Manoj Joshi discussed the role of social media and his journey in the film industry.

Speaking to the media, he said, "My father has been a Kirtankar since I was a child. Kirtankar should have knowledge of Gayan, Vedas, Puranas, Gita and Bhagwat. It is important to have knowledge of all these and to focus on them...I have seen all the great Kirtankars of Maharashtra since childhood. So, my roots were very strong...So, I have been connected to my roots..."

"I have been interested in working in theatres since I was in school. One thing is that I wanted to become an actor. I decided on this in seventh grade. I have been interested in theater since childhood. Then I went to inter-school, inter-college, and inter-state competitions, became a professional actor and started working on plays. Later, I started doing cinema, but during those days, cinema people used to get one or two scenes. So I also did TV shows and finally explored the medium of cinema."

When discussing social media and being responsible for what one writes on the platform, he shared, "If you are all journalists, you are the fourth pillar.... Today is the age of mobile. People don't have stability even for two minutes. Not even for a minute. They just have to watch anything. And this habit--is it for our convenience, is it for us, or is it for them? So, to make the news sensational, writing anything is unnecessary...."

He acted in TV series including Chanakya, Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka, Rau (Marathi), Sangdil, Kabhi Souten Kabhi Saheli, Mura Raska Mai La (Marathi).

His other works include the film Hungama, followed by Hulchul, Dhoom, Bhagam Bhag,[6] Chup Chup Ke, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Billu.He played the role of Chanakya in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat. Joshi is popularly known for playing Kachra Seth in Phir Hera Pheri (2006).