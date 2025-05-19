The recent release of the trailer for Mani Ratnam's "Thug Life" starring septuagenarian Kamal Haasan has created a scandal about the romantic scenes shared by him with co-stars Trisha Krishnan, 42, and Abhirami, 42. The brief glimpses of romance have invited much adverse reaction on social media, with everyone wondering about the decency and necessity of such scenes given the age gap.

Kamal Hassan gets brutally trolled

The internet chat has been picked up by internet forums, where users have expressed unease and disapproval. The huge age gap between 70-year-old Haasan and his co-stars has also been an area of contention. Most of the comment takes up the issue of perceived forced awkwardness and continues to argue that it creates the trend of the trade to pair older male stars with significantly younger female co-stars. This has also elicited allegations of ageism and promotion of distorted on-screen relationships.

In the midst of all the backlash, there are some voices in support of the artistic choices in the film. These argue that such scenes should be viewed in the dramatic context of "Thug Life" and that actors are simply doing what they are paid to do. They further state that Trisha and Abhirami are veteran actresses who have agency over their choices. Interpreting the character relationships within the film's tale is significant prior to criticising individual trailer scenes out of context.

"Thug Life": A Gangster Epic Revival

"Thug Life" is the long-awaited return of Kamal Haasan with director Mani Ratnam after their seminal 1987 film "Nayakan." The Tamil action drama traces the life of Rangaraaya Sakthivel Naicker (Kamal Haasan), a controlling figure whose life is bound up with that of his son (Silambarasan TR). The trailer suggests an intricate plot with action and emotional material. The movie also boasts the cast of Trisha, Abhirami, and many more big stars, with music provided by A.R. Rahman. The film hits theaters on June 5, 2025.

The backlash about the "Thug Life" trailer's close-up scenes indicates increased scrutiny of age representation in Indian films. Though the film is going to be a big-screen release, the controversy reflects the discourse around on-screen couples and shifting audience expectations for respectful and well-balanced portrayals. Reception of the film will be preconditioned by the reading of these controversial scenes in the larger narrative.