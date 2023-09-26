Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sandalwood actor Kicha Sudeepa tweets in support of Cauvery struggle, netizens urge him to protest on streets

    Kiccha Sudeep, a prominent Sandalwood actor, expressed his solidarity with Karnataka's Cauvery River water protection protests on social media. He highlighted the severity of the water crisis due to a lack of monsoon rains and called for expedited actions. However, some netizens called for more active participation in the protests.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 26, 2023, 3:25 PM IST

    Over the past 15 days, Karnataka has been witnessing widespread protests demanding the protection of the Kaveri River's water, a vital resource for the state, and opposing its diversion to Tamil Nadu. Today, Bangalore is experiencing a complete shutdown as various organizations intensify their fight for this critical cause. Amid these protests, renowned Sandalwood actor Kiccha Sudeep utilized social media to convey his solidarity.

    Taking to platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Sudeep addressed the people of Karnataka, saying, "Greetings to all Kannada people; the Cauvery issue has resurfaced this year. Pro-Kannada organizations and farmers are engaged in an intense battle, and I stand with you in all struggles for Karnataka's land, water, and language."

    Karnataka Ex CM BSY and Bommai detained during Cauvery protests in Bengaluru

    Sudeep underscored the severity of the situation due to the absence of monsoon rains, which has adversely affected both agriculture and drinking water supplies. He emphasized that, apart from the monsoon, there are no other significant sources of drinking water in the region, and generations have relied on the Kaveri River.

    Expressing his viewpoint, Sudeep advocated, "I believe that the Drought Study Committee, in conjunction with Cauvery Committee experts, should expeditiously present Karnataka's current drought situation to the Tribunal Court and the Central Government."

    He also alluded to the possibility of resolving the crisis through dialogues, suggesting, "Our Chief Minister, Shri Siddaramaiah, akin to some of his predecessors, might potentially address this crisis temporarily through friendly discussions with the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu."

    Bengaluru bandh on Sept 26 against Cauvery water release to Tamil Nadu

    Sudeep called upon the Karnataka Chief Minister to address the prevailing water crisis resulting from drought. He urged leaders of all political parties to unite and represent Karnataka's predicament to the central government. Sudeep stressed the importance of giving precedence to Karnataka's drinking water needs while ensuring Tamil Nadu farmers receive water for their Kuravai crop.

    However, netizens have responded to Sudeep's post, suggesting that instead of merely tweeting his support, he should join the protestors on the streets to show his solidarity with the Cauvery struggle.

    Bengaluru Braces for Bandh as Section 144 Imposed Amid Cauvery Water Dispute

    Protests for Cauvery water: A democratic right or challenge to the courts?

    Bengaluru bandh: Dead rat found inside meal supplied to Police personnel vkp

    Karnataka MLA Yatnal's appeal calls to boycott films of actors ignoring Cauvery issue vkp

    Bengaluru: World Coffee Conference to commence from today for 4 days; check details vkp

    12-year-old hero in West Bengal prevents train accident with red t-shirt warning AJR

    Bengaluru Braces for Bandh as Section 144 Imposed Amid Cauvery Water Dispute

    Elon Musk X to bring audio video calling feature only to premium subscribers gcw

    Kerala: 'People welcomed Vande Bharat, not me...' Union Minister V Muraleedharan denies Congress' allegations anr

    Asian Games 2023: India win historic first Equestrian gold medal in 41 years; 3rd this edition snt

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out vkp

    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

