Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'I am not flawless, I am not perfect, I have tried my best' Kichcha Sudeepa on completing 28 years in cinema

    Celebrating 28 years in Kannada cinema, actor Kicha Sudeepa expresses gratitude in a heartfelt letter. He thanks family, co-artists, media, and fans for their support, reminiscing about his journey from 'Sparsh' to hosting 'Bigg Boss Kannada.' Sudeepa is set for a new directorial project with KRG Studios.

    'I am not flawless, I am not perfect, I have tried my best' Kichcha Sudeepa on completing 28 years in cinema vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 31, 2024, 1:49 PM IST

    Celebrating a remarkable 28-year journey in the Kannada film industry, actor Kicha Sudeepa, who made his debut with the film 'Sparsh,' penned a heartfelt letter expressing gratitude for the invaluable experiences and support he has received throughout his illustrious career.

    In a touching letter shared on social media, Kicha Sudeepa extended his appreciation to everyone who played a role in shaping his cinematic voyage. Reflecting on the ups and downs, he expressed deep gratitude to his parents, family, co-artists, media, entertainment channels, distributors, exhibitors, and the entire Wakuta family for their unwavering support.

    Sandalwood actor Kicha Sudeepa tweets in support of Cauvery struggle, netizens urge him to protest on streets

    The actor reminisced about the beginnings of his journey, recalling the time he faced the camera with the late Ambarish uncle on the sets of the movie 'Brahma' at Kantheerava Studios. "Already 28 years have passed. Feeling very humble. I am happy to have been given such a precious gift—love and respect beyond measure," shared Kicha Sudeepa.

    Actor Kicha Sudeep's fans protest after he breaks silence on producer's allegations

    Acknowledging the challenges and joys of his career, he admitted to not being flawless but emphasized his dedication and hard work whenever given the chance. Grateful for the unconditional love from his fans, he thanked them for accepting him.

    Kichcha Sudeepa, who began his career with the television series 'Premada Kadambari,' rose to fame through significant films such as 'Brahma,' 'Thayavva,' and 'Prathyartha.' Recently, he helmed the latest season of 'Bigg Boss Kannada,' concluding with the grand finale on January 28. The victorious contestant, Kartik Mahesh, walked away with a trophy, a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh, a car, and a scooter. Looking forward, Kicha Sudeepa is gearing up for a fresh directorial project in collaboration with KRG studios, and the filming is scheduled to kick off later this year.

    Last Updated Jan 31, 2024, 1:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bhakshak trailer OUT Bhumi Pednekar shines as investigative journalist in heart-wrenching tale of justice ATG

    'Bhakshak' trailer OUT: Bhumi Pednekar shines as investigative journalist in heart-wrenching tale of justice

    Fighter REVIEW by R Madhavan: Star calls Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's movie 'extraordinary' RBA

    Fighter REVIEW by R Madhavan: Star calls Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's movie 'extraordinary'

    Bigg Boss 17 finalists Ankita Lokhande to star in Randeep Hooda's film 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar' RBA

    Bigg Boss 17 finalist Ankita Lokhande to star in Randeep Hooda's film 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar'

    Animal Park': Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Vanga Reddy movie to go to floors in 2025? Here's what we know ATG

    'Animal Park': Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Vanga Reddy movie to go to floors in 2025? Here's what we know

    Bipasha Basu posts video of her daughter Devi playing with her BFF Dua - WATCH ATG

    Bipasha Basu posts video of her daughter Devi playing with her BFF Dua - WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Bhakshak trailer OUT Bhumi Pednekar shines as investigative journalist in heart-wrenching tale of justice ATG

    'Bhakshak' trailer OUT: Bhumi Pednekar shines as investigative journalist in heart-wrenching tale of justice

    Apple Vision Pro to launch soon 5 key things to know about it gcw

    Apple Vision Pro to launch soon: 5 key things to know about it

    Jay Shah reappointed as President of Asian Cricket Council for third consecutive time; sparks meme fest snt

    Jay Shah reappointed as president of Asian Cricket Council for third consecutive time; sparks meme fest

    Valentine Week: Goa to Kerala-7 romantic destinations in India RBA EAI

    Valentine Week: Goa to Kerala-7 romantic destinations in India

    Sultan Ibrahim's wealth decoded: Malaysia's new monarch owns 300 luxury cars, including 1 gifted by Hitler snt

    Sultan Ibrahim's wealth decoded: Malaysia's new monarch owns 300 luxury cars, including 1 gifted by Hitler

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon