    Malayalam actor Jayaram's daughter Malavika gets engaged; Check wedding details

    Malayalam star couple Jayaram and Parvathy's daughter Malavika Jayaram, fondly called Chakki, got engaged to Navaneeth Gireesh on December 7. Malavika dropped adorable pictures from the engagement ceremony on Instagram on Saturday (Dec 9).

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Dec 10, 2023, 11:34 AM IST

    Celebrity couple Jayaram and Parvathy's daughter Malavika Jayaram recently got engaged in a lavish ceremony. Malavika gained attention through modelling and a music video with Ashok Selvan. Several images and a video from the engagement ceremony have made their way into social media. Malavika was led to the stage by Parvathy, Kalidas, and his fiancée Tarini Kalingarayar.

    The video also showed Malavika in tears following the ring exchange. Only close friends reportedly joined the ceremony. Malavika got engaged to Navaneeth Gireesh, a native of Palakkad. She dropped the pictures from the ceremony on Instagram. Navaneeth is a Chartered Accountant in the UK. The duo will tie the knot in Guruvayur before May 2024.

    Taking to Instagram, Malavika wrote, "I got engaged to the love of my life. 07-12-2023… a roller coaster of emotions. A day Navaneeth and I will always be thankful for."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Chakki (@malavika.jayaram)

    Kalidas Jayaram, Malavika's brother, recently became engaged to model Tarini, his girlfriend. She graduated in Visual Communication and finished as the third runner-up in the Miss Universe India 2021 competition. Vinil Scaria Varghese is the writer and director of Kalidas' most recent film, "Rajni," which debuted in theatres on December 8.

    Kalidas Jayaram officially confirmed his relationship with Tarini on Valentine's Day. During the She Tamil Nakshatra Awards 2023, Kalidas publicly revealed that he is getting married soon. Accompanied by his girlfriend, Tarini Kalingarayar, Kalidas announced at the event. When Tarini received the 2023 award for Best Fashion Model, the host invited Kalidas to the stage. In response to the presenter's question about their relationship, Kalidas shared that they were going to get married. The video from the She Awards, featuring Kalidas proposing in Surya's voice and later Tarini lifting the Kalingarayas, quickly became popular.

