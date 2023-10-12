Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karuvannur bank scam: Case filed against actor-politician Suresh Gopi, 500 BJP workers for Padayatra

    A case was registered against Malayalam actor and politician Suresh Gopi and 500 BJP workers for marching against the Karuvannur fraud case.

    Karuvannur bank scam: Case filed against actor-politician Suresh Gopi, 500 BJP workers for Padayatra rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 12, 2023, 9:42 AM IST

    Thrissur: A case was registered against Malayalam actor and politician Suresh Gopi and 500 BJP workers for marching against the Karuvannur fraud case. The Thrissur police have explained the reason for filing a case against actor Suresh Gopik and K Surendranan for marching from Karuvannur to Thrissur. 

    The Thrissur police claimed that a case was filed against Suresh Gopi and BJP state president K Surendran for creating traffic obstructions for the public during Padayatra in Thrissur. The police have registered a case against about 500 people including Suresh Gopi, BJP state president K Surendran, Shobha Surendran, B Gopalakrishnan, KK Anish Kumar, Hari KR.

    The march was conducted on October 2, demanding the return of money to the victims of the Karuvannur bank case. The march was flagged off by K. Surendran.. The concluding session of the march was inaugurated by MT Ramesh.
     

    Last Updated Oct 12, 2023, 9:42 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CWRC order to again release water to Tamil Nadu is shocking: Ex-Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy vkp

    CWRC order to again release water to Tamil Nadu is shocking: Ex-Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy

    Canada allegation has not impacted Indian diplomacy in Indo-Pacific: Envoy

    Canada's allegations have not impacted Indian diplomacy in Indo-Pacific: Envoy

    Over 20 trains diverted after North East Express derails in Bihar at least 4 dead gcw

    Over 20 trains diverted after North East Express derails in Bihar

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall with thunderstorm today; IMD issues yellow alert in 5 districts rkn

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall with thunderstorm today; IMD issues yellow alert in 5 districts

    Kerala News Live 12 October 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala to receive rainfall with thunder today; Yellow alert in 5 districts

    Recent Stories

    Petrol diesel prices on October 12 Check fuel rate in Bengaluru Mumbai Kolkata and more gcw

    Petrol, diesel prices on October 12: Check fuel rate in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata and more

    CWRC order to again release water to Tamil Nadu is shocking: Ex-Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy vkp

    CWRC order to again release water to Tamil Nadu is shocking: Ex-Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy

    World Arthritis Day 2023: Can you live a normal life with arthritis? Read THIS RBA

    World Arthritis Day 2023: Can you live a normal life with arthritis? Read THIS

    Who is Erica Robins? 7 facts about this Pakistani Christian Model ATG

    Who is Erica Robins? 7 facts about this Pakistani Christian Model

    Shani Louk, German-Israeli woman who was paraded half-naked in Gaza Strip, is 'alive'

    Shani Louk, German-Israeli woman who was paraded half-naked in Gaza Strip, is 'alive'

    Recent Videos

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon