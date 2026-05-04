Anupam Kher shared a heartwarming post after his mother Dulari visited his office and sat on his chair, claiming it as her own. The actor wrote an emotional tribute, crediting his success to his mother's sacrifices and blessings.

Anupam Kher's Heartwarming Tribute to Mother Dulari

Fans are no stranger to the love Anupam Kher has for his mother Dulari Kher, and his latest post is a reminder of that. On Monday, the actor shared a set of pictures from his office where his mother is seen sitting comfortably on his chair, while he stands beside her with a smile. In the post, Kher shared how his mother visited his office last week and sat on his chair and, with a smile on her face, said it is her chair. "Pichhle hafte maa mere office aayi... aur meri kursi par baith gayi. Phir khud hi muskura kar boli -- 'ye toh meri hi kursi hai.' Main bhi muskura diya... kyunki sach yahi hai. Main aaj jo kuch bhi hoon, woh unki duaon ka nateeja hai...," he wrote.

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Thanking her for all her sacrifices and love, Kher wrote, "Unke tyag, unki himmat, unke vishwas ka phal hai. Unhone apne sapnon ko thoda peeche rakhkar, mere sapnon ko aage badhaya... Maa... aapki kursi hamesha aapki hi rahegi. Main toh bas use sambhal kar baitha hoon."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Life Lessons from Dulari Kher

In a recent interaction with ANI, Kher also spoke about the biggest lessons he has learned from his mother. Talking about her influence on his life, he said that she taught him "patience and tolerance." "My mother got married at the age of 16, so she is 18 years older than me. Yesterday, Harman ji typed a birthday wish for me, and Boman ji had also come, so he was singing an English song. My mother was clapping as if she goes to rock bands and parties every day. I think if you have the blessings of your parents over your head, what could be greater than that?" Kher told ANI.

Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, the 'Tanvi The Great' star will next be seen in 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2,' the sequel to the beloved 2006 film directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The original film remains a fan favourite for its relatable storytelling and memorable performances.

Kher also has other projects lined up, including the upcoming film 'Fauzi,' starring Prabhas.