    Academy award winner Guneet Monga shares glimpses of her first Karwa Chauth in-between film screenings [WATCH]

    Filmmaker Guneet Monga celebrated her first Karwa Chauth with husband Sunny Kapoor in a unique, cinematic style, with minimal mehendi and a rooftop puja at PVR Juhu, accompanied by actress Dia Mirza. Guneet Monga is known for her Academy Award-winning documentary and recent comedy-drama production Kathal

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 3, 2023, 8:16 AM IST

    Film producer Guneet Monga celebrated her first Karwa Chauth with her husband, entrepreneur Sunny Kapoor, in a unique and cinematic style. The couple tied the knot in a traditional Sikh ceremony in Mumbai in December the previous year.

    On November 1, Karwa Chauth, Guneet Monga shared glimpses of their "filmy" celebration. The day started with the couple showing off their minimal mehendi designs. Guneet humorously remarked, "Karwa Chauth and red carpet combined. We're both fasting," as they attended a star-studded event. Following this, they made their way to the rooftop of a PVR cinema to perform the traditional puja and break their fast. Actress Dia Mirza accompanied them during this special occasion.

    ALSO READ: Dunki Drop 1 bash: Shah Rukh Khan is 'excited' to romance in films after years reveals King Khan himself; Read

    Sharing the video on her Instagram profile, the film-maker wrote, ''Our first Karva Chauth. In the most filmy way ofcourse!
    In between our film’s premiere, somewhere on the rooftop of Juhu PVR, I was reminded yet again how lucky I am to have someone like you through it all! Even if I couldn’t see it, you are my moon, sun and everything in between. A big thank you to Dia Mirza for being the true guiding light and helping us through the process. Such divine timing. Feeling immensely blessed. Grateful.''

    Guneet Monga is a well-known director and producer in the Indian film industry. She gained widespread recognition when her documentary film "The Elephant Whisperers" received the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Film at the 95th Academy Awards in 2022. Additionally, she has recently produced the comedy-drama film "Kathal," which features actors such as Sanya Malhotra, Anant V Joshi, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Neha Saraf, and Raghubir Yadav.

    ALSO READ: Dunki Drop 1 OUT: Shah Rukh Khan as punjabi-munda 'Hardy' gives desi vibes [WATCH]

    Last Updated Nov 3, 2023, 8:16 AM IST
