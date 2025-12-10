Abhishek Bachchan recently addressed the ongoing rumours about his and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s marriage, revealing that their daughter Aaradhya is completely unaware of the speculation. He emphasized that she doesn’t own a phone or use social media.

The latest clarification from the actor involved was regarding the ongoing speculation of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's personal life, in which he stated that his daughter Aaradhya has no clue about the divorce rumors that flow in the air. He rightly said that his daughter doesn't have a phone and social media accounts, which may be the reason that keeps her from public speculation.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Abhishek Confirms Aaradhya Bachchan Not Aware

Abhishek praised Aishwarya for the fact that Aaradhya is able to grow up as a normal child in one of Bollywood's most highly publicized families. He asserted that they want a grounded, secure child whose main focus is her education and hobbies without exposure to unnecessary online traffic.

“I hope not. She’s a very mature girl. She’s a wonderful girl, and her mother has done a wonderful job. I don’t think she’s aware, but I don’t think that’s part of her priority. She doesn’t have a phone; she’s 14. If her friends want to get in touch with her, they have to call her mother’s phone. That’s something we decided on a long time ago." Abhishek clarified.

Enduring Divorces of Elderly People

But rumors of a rift between Abhishek and Aishwarya have been doing the rounds since years, and as always the couple has shown that they are united. Abhishek's recent statements have subtly reaffirmed that the family remains intact and that Aaradhya's well-being is still the couple's priority. He did not elaborate on the rumors themselves, rather focused his attention on protecting his daughter from the fallout of public gossip.