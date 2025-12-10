Shah Rukh Khan has praised Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa’s film Homebound, calling it “gentle, honest and soulful.” His heartfelt review has sparked renewed interest in the film and highlighted the young actors’ powerful performances.

Shah Rukh Khan has again expressed his love for meaningful cinema, this time praising Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa's recent outing, Homebound. He took to social media and expressed his thoughts, describing the film as "gentle, honest, and soulful," which immediately cast the spotlight on the project. His words have not only boosted the film's visibility but also increased the credibility of the young actors in the industry.

Shah Rukh Khan Applauds Homebound

The post by SRK praised both Ishaan and Vishal for their performances and the beautiful sincerity with which they portrayed their characters. In particular, he praised the story-telling methodology. He found the writing refreshing, emotionally engaging, and extremely human.

Shah Rukh took to his X (formerly twitter) account to share his review on Homebound and wrote ''#Homebound is gentle, honest and soulful. Lots of love and big hugs to the phenomenal team for creating something so human and engaging. You have won hearts world over by making something truly special!''

Homebound:

The story revolves around two friends Shoaib (played by Ishaan Khatter) and Chandan (played by Vishal Jethwa) from a village who were trying to overcome the caste discrimination and achieve something big in their lives. Thats when the global pandemic hit and the boys had to find ways to survive the phase to get back home from an unknown city where they were working to take care of their families.

From the beginning, Homebound has received positive reactions from audiences and critics for its close rendering of an intimate story and strong performances. Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa have earned heaps of praise for their mesmerizing screen presence and their dedication to credible storytelling. SRK's endorsement has further ignited the excitement around the film and a bright future for both actors.

Homebound was produced by Dharma and the film was screened at the Cannes Film Festival in 2025, where it was given a standing ovation from artists around the globe. This film has officially made its entry to oscars nominations and also screened at two of the most prestegious film festivals Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).