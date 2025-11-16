Amitabh Bachchan shares his excitement about featuring on billboards with Abhishek Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Akshay Kumar, calling it a proud moment.

Amitabh Bachchan has once again gained the audience's hearts online for being humble as he tied to respond to another campaign showcasing him on huge billboards with Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and his son Abhishek Bachchan. The megastar shared the update with his fans straight out of his heart but with a light note saying, "Bade logon ke saath…", which totally narrates his Building respect for fellow actors despite being one of the biggest names of Indian cinema.

Amitabh Bachchan React As He Shares Billboards With Actors

Amitabh Bachchan put up the pictures of these billboards on social media, expressing utmost fulfillment of space shared with the leading stars. While fans remained accustomed to seeing him dominate posters and campaigns for decades, his grounded reaction stole the show. Comments flooded in from followers appreciating his humility, dubbing him "the biggest among all".

The Billboard Bringing Bollywood Together

This latest ad boasts Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Akshay Kumar-and all in one major campaign. Often the instantaneous hiding of four powerhouses on one board causes something to go straight to the attention of fans celebrating such images of Bollywood legends side-by-side.

For many, it brings with emotion that moment back-joining together the superstars who have shaped Indian cinema within generations. Amitabh and Abhishek share the moment with SRK and Akshay, lending even more of an emotional touch to the ad campaign.

While the billboard was busy attracting great discussions by itself, it was Amitabh's verse that made the difference, almost certainly coming across as the most senior, if not the most influential, in the group, but referring to the others as bade log, which once again speaks for his legendary humility.

Social media users praised him for the grace that he said shows why he is still loved widely across ages. Many noted that Amitabh doesn't just command respect, he earns it through gestures like these.

A Viral Moment in Bollywood

His post went really viral within a few hours across the social media platforms as fans kept resharing screenshots heralding this as "legend meets legends" moment. The billboard does not cease to create a buzz across cities- becoming a poster of solidarity among the biggest stars in Bollywood.