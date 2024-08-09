Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Abhishek Bachchan congratulates Neeraj Chopra post his silver medal win at the Paris Olympics - WATCH

    Abhishek Bachchan, currently in Paris for the 2024 Olympics, witnessed a proud moment as Neeraj Chopra won a silver medal in javelin throw. A heartfelt video of their interaction went viral, capturing Abhishek's congratulatory embrace and support for the Indian athlete

    First Published Aug 9, 2024, 2:42 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 9, 2024, 2:50 PM IST

    Abhishek Bachchan is currently in Paris for the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes are showcasing their talents on a global stage. Recently, Neeraj Chopra, a prominent Indian javelin thrower, secured a silver medal in the final, adding to India's pride.

    A video circulating on social media captures a touching moment between Neeraj Chopra and Abhishek Bachchan. As Chopra exits the stadium draped in the Indian tricolor, he spots Bachchan and approaches him. The two share a warm embrace, and Abhishek congratulates Chopra with a supportive pat on the back. This heartwarming interaction highlights the camaraderie and celebration of Indian achievements at the Olympics.

    Abhishek Bachchan also took to Instagram to share his enthusiasm. In a recent post, he is seen smiling broadly while holding the Indian National Flag. Dressed casually in an orange shirt over a white tee and light blue jeans, he complemented his outfit with his distinctive yellow-rimmed glasses. The actor’s joy and pride are evident as he immerses himself in the Olympic excitement.

    It is noteworthy that Abhishek is attending the Olympics alone, with his wife Aishwarya Rai and their daughter Aaradhya remaining in India. This separation has led to speculation among netizens about the couple's relationship status. Recently, Abhishek was seen at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding with his parents and sister, while Aishwarya attended the event with Aaradhya separately, sparking further curiosity.

    Abhishek Bachchan is not alone in celebrating Neeraj Chopra's achievement. Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal also expressed his admiration by sharing a photo of Chopra from the javelin throw final and praising his performance. Actress Rakul Preet Singh joined in the congratulatory messages, applauding Chopra for securing his second Olympic medal and expressing national pride.

